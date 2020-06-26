Drew Tipton and John Rainey
Drew Tipton, right, stands with Senior Judge John Rainey at the federal courthouse in Victoria. Tipton was sworn in as federal judge on Friday and will sit on the Southern District Court in Corpus Christi.

 By Mark Rosenberg | mrosenberg@vicad.com

Drew Tipton, a Houston lawyer specializing in employment, labor and trade secret litigation, was sworn in as federal judge on Friday. He will sit on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi, filling the final judicial vacancy on the Texas federal bench.

Tipton was sworn in by Senior Judge John Rainey, of Victoria. Both judges are from Angleton. Tipton completed a clerkship with Rainey while attending South Texas College of Law in Houston.

During the swearing-in, Rainey said he was proud of Tipton’s decision to switch over from private practice to public service, adding his former clerk would bring a sense of compassion to the bench.

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

