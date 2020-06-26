Drew Tipton, right, stands with Senior Judge John Rainey at the federal courthouse in Victoria. Tipton was sworn in as federal judge on Friday and will sit on the Southern District Court in Corpus Christi.
Drew Tipton, a Houston lawyer specializing in employment, labor and trade secret litigation, was sworn in as federal judge on Friday. He will sit on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi, filling the final judicial vacancy on the Texas federal bench.
Tipton was sworn in by Senior Judge John Rainey, of Victoria. Both judges are from Angleton. Tipton completed a clerkship with Rainey while attending South Texas College of Law in Houston.
During the swearing-in, Rainey said he was proud of Tipton’s decision to switch over from private practice to public service, adding his former clerk would bring a sense of compassion to the bench.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
