A U.S. Border Patrol agent keeps an eye on two people sitting on a bench after the two were detained trying to pass through the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the agents after circling around the car and the car was taken to an inspection area nearby where multiple agents pulled out all contents from the car to be hand searched.
Migrants huddle together in an outdoor processing site under the Anzalduas International Bridge on Wednesday, after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol near Granjeno. A U.S. Border Patrol agent said migrants caught crossing over would voluntarily surrender themselves in the last couple of months to the agents because they believed they would be released to the United States.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent keeps an eye on two people sitting on a bench after the two were detained trying to pass through the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the agents after circling around the car and the car was taken to an inspection area nearby where multiple agents pulled out all contents from the car to be hand searched.
Migrants huddle together in an outdoor processing site under the Anzalduas International Bridge on Wednesday, after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol near Granjeno. A U.S. Border Patrol agent said migrants caught crossing over would voluntarily surrender themselves in the last couple of months to the agents because they believed they would be released to the United States.
MISSION — The tall, steel slats that comprise a section of the southern border wall in Mission have taken on a rust-like color after long exposure to the elements. That reddish section is directly adjacent to a newer section of the wall that, while sporting a black finish, lacks the tracking technology and lighting located along other portions of the wall.
Construction of this border wall section was halted after a January executive order from President Joe Biden, one of 17 issued on Biden’s first day in office, that nixed a national emergency declaration by the Trump Administration which had served as a pretext to justify the funding diverted to the wall, said Jason Montemajor, a special operations supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, to a touring congressional delegation on Tuesday.
"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.