MISSION — The tall, steel slats that comprise a section of the southern border wall in Mission have taken on a rust-like color after long exposure to the elements. That reddish section is directly adjacent to a newer section of the wall that, while sporting a black finish, lacks the tracking technology and lighting located along other portions of the wall.

Construction of this border wall section was halted after a January executive order from President Joe Biden, one of 17 issued on Biden’s first day in office, that nixed a national emergency declaration by the Trump Administration which had served as a pretext to justify the funding diverted to the wall, said Jason Montemajor, a special operations supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, to a touring congressional delegation on Tuesday.

Reporter Mark Rosenberg contributed to reporting.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

