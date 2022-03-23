The federal government’s funding of claims reimbursements ended on Tuesday and Citizens Medical Center’s board discussed on Wednesday the effects of that cutoff.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Citizens Medical Center has been able to rely on funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to reimburse the costs of serving uninsured patients who were administered tests or treatments. Now that the funding is not there, Citizens leaders hope another surge doesn’t happen.
“The funding was a godsend for us during the pandemic that helped us survive those five (COVID-19) surges,” Citizens’ Chief Financial Officer Duane Woods said. “It’s disappointing to see that funding end before the government has declared an end to the pandemic.”
According to HRSA’s website, the funding was ended due to insufficient funds to continue with its uninsured program.
Through the pandemic, Citizens was reimbursed by the HRSA’s uninsured program for $3.8 million in treatment costs and $1,217 in testing costs for uninsured patients, according to HRSA data.
“With the funding ending we have an obligation as a county hospital to take care of specifically the residents of Victoria County, and we will continue to. Unfortunately, we won’t have a funding stream for (uninsured patients with COVID-19),” Woods said.
With that funding stream gone for COVID-19 uninsured patients, it will fall on the hospital to pull from its reserves for the uncompensated care of COVID-19 patients, he said.
“To have another surge without the HRSA funding won’t be impossible to get through, but it will make life harder than it needs to be,” Woods said.
Given the end of HRSA funds, Woods said he hopes Victoria County has seen its last COVID-19 surge.
The ending of funds for uninsured COVID-19 patients comes at a time when Citizens is dealing with budget issues that have resulted from increased costs of services and goods for the hospital.
“For it to go away before the pandemic is done, or over with, or contained, or endemic, whatever you want to say is happening to the pandemic, it just increases the challenges for our organization to say OK, now I have to find other ways,” Woods said.
Year-to-date through February, total net revenue has exceeded the hospital’s budget expectations by $5.75 million, with operating expenses exceeding the budget by $8.3 million, according to its monthly financial report. This loss is driven by salaries, supplies and contract services that have increased this year, Woods said.
After accounting for capital costs, which are under budget by $196,370, and nonoperating income, which is exceeding budget expectations by $436,643, the hospital’s budget is falling short by $1.9 million, according to its monthly financial report.
As of the end of February, the hospital has $66.2 million in cash or cash equivalent reserves and $123.35 million in assets that are liquidatable.
Citizens isn’t alone, as other members of TPC, a community-healthcare collaborative with 10 hospital systems and 16 hospitals, also experienced increase cost of goods and services in February, Woods said.
In the short-term, should another surge happen, it’s not expected to affect the hospital, but over time it could prevent the hospital from getting new equipment or recruiting a new doctor to the market, Woods said.
HRSA funding for uninsured vaccination claims will end April 5, according to its website.
Citizens plans to continue to provide the vaccine to the community as long as they have vaccine supplies available, Woods said.
