Nathan Nalesnik of Katy dug a head-sized metal scoop deep into a massive blue bin. When he lifted the scoop back up, it was full of thick, juicy crawfish that he piled high onto a to-go plate. The shellfish looked even more vibrant against the white plate, their bright red coloring a reminder of the spicy juice and meat waiting in their heads and tails.

“They’re very spicy, they’re very good!” Rayann Salazar, of Denver, said. Salazar is originally from Galveston and was in town visiting family.

The crawfish were being served up as part of the 2022 Crawfish Festival in Victoria this weekend, an event that saw thousands of pounds of crawfish boiled up and served to the public.

The event, hosted by Big Texas Fun, featured lots of crawfish, rides, carnival games and even a man getting shot out of a cannon. The festival was right in the middle of crawfish season, Nalesnik said, with large crawfish prepared the traditional Cajun way. Nalesnik is co-owner of Katy Crawfish, who prepared the crawfish for the event.

Crawfish are freshwater crustaceans, and while they’ve always been popular in Texas they’re only getting more so now, Nalesnik said.

“Texas is getting the big crawfish scene,” he said. “Louisiana used to be the big scene, but there’s more crawfish transported here now than there is staying in Louisiana.

Nalesnik estimated that he prepared 4,000-5,000 pounds of crawfish for the event, and regularly prepares more at other events.

While crawfish preparation styles like Viet-Cajun are gaining in popularity, all of Nalesnik’s crawfish are prepared the traditional Cajun way, just on a massive scale.

“I want all the seasoning in the crawfish,” he said. “I don’t want anything on the outside. So when you grab a crawfish, there shouldn’t be and seasoning and stuff all over your hands.”

Katy Crawfish has several trailers used to prepare crawfish at events like the Crawfish Festival, Nalesnik said. Because the company was working two other events across the state this weekend, Nalesnik brought the company’s smallest trailer with him. Despite being their smallest trailer, he said, they’re able to cook about 400 pounds of crawfish in just 15 minutes.

“All of our other trailers, we’ll cook about 750-800 pounds at a time,” he said.

The crawfish were a hit, as a steady flow of people came by to grab a heaping plate of the mudbugs.

Salazar said it had been years since she had crawfish, due to moving to Denver. One of the things she said she loved about crawfish was the physical act of separating the tail and breaking through the shell.

“I like the actual peeling,” she said. “I don’t know what it is. I was born in Galveston, so I love crabs and I think this has a similar feel to it.”

Crawfish season only lasts about six months of the year, typically beginning in January and ending around mid-June, Nalesnik said.