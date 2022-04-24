HALLETTSVILLE — How does the old song go? "If you're gonna play in Texas, you gotta have a fiddle in the band?"

Well, anyone looking for a fiddler to play with would have been in luck in Hallettsville this weekend.

Fiddlers Frolics
A neon Fiddlers Frolics sign was auctioned off on Sunday.

Hallettsville hosted the 51st annual Fiddlers Frolics event this weekend, culminating in a raucous fiddling competition on Sunday that saw the best Texas fiddlers vie for the title of 2022 Texas state champion fiddler.

Now-five-time champion Carl Hopkins, 62, of Porter, took home the championship this year, besting other former champion Dennis Ludiker, of Austin, and Jason Andrew, of Whitewright, in the tournament's final round. 

Fiddlers Frolics
Aimee Petersen, of Fulshear, plays fiddle onstage on Sunday.

"I'm just so proud that my mother was able to come out here and see this. It's been so long since I've won this contest," said Hopkins, who previously won in 1996, 1997, 2011 and 2016. 

Hopkins said that he enjoyed playing in the contest every year, but there was one thing he was grateful and couldn't forget. 

"I want to thank my rhythm!" Hopkins said to the delight of the crowd. 

The last round of the tournament saw the three finalists perform five songs each — a waltz, a reel, a rag, a polka and a breakdown. The competition was close, but Hopkins' impeccable playing and infectious stage presence — emcee and 10-time champion Wes Westmoreland referred to him as the Scarecrow since his dance moves so resembled the Wizard of Oz character — carried him through to secure the win.

Fiddler Rebecca Glass, 31, of Plano, who took home eighth place and has been playing fiddle for just a few years, said these competitions are not actually about competing.

"I don't think it's so much seeing people compete," Glass said. "It's just seeing everyone bring such cool things to the board with their music. The competing is great, but that's not really why we're here."

Glass, a blind musician who earned a doctorate of musical arts in viola performance from the Cleveland Music Institute, said she finds the fiddle is so interesting because two players can perform one song completely different.

Fiddlers Frolics
Nathan Pedneault, 18, of Fort Worth, plays fiddle onstage on Sunday.

"It's really interesting because in classical music, you play what's on the music," she said. "So pieces don't really evolve. I love hearing everyone's different take when they come on stage. There's entirely different viewpoints for the same piece."

Shara Fryer, daughter of event co-founders Cliff and Velda Fryer, said the backbone of both the contest and fiddling itself is the relationships between fiddlers. 

The music, some of which is hundreds of years old, isn't written down and has been passed down through generations of fiddlers. 

Fiddlers' Frolics attracts world-renowned fiddlers from near and far
Fiddlers Frolics
Cara Wilson, of Georgetown, plays a waltz onstage on Sunday.

Fryer recalled that in the early days of the contest, her home was filled with fiddlers and other musicians having jam sessions in every room, every corner of her childhood home. 

"My parents made it their mission to form these relationships," she said. "And so we went all over the country. We did little contests and got to know everybody, and we would invite them in." 

  

