Wes Westmoreland, left, plays in a jam session as results are tallied for the senior division competition of the 50th Fiddler's Frolics. He also emceed many of the competitions during the three-day event and won the 2021 Texas State Championship Fiddle Contest.
Daniel Jasek, 89, enjoys other fiddle players Sunday as he and other contestants wait for senior division results for the 50th Fiddler's Frolics in Hallettsville. Jasek placed second in the senior division Sunday.
HALLETTSVILLE — The audience at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville erupted in hoots and hollers when Daniel Jasek's name was called Sunday.
Jasek, 89, was the only Crossroads resident who competed in the senior division contest at the 50th annual Fiddlers Frolics weekend-long festival. The longtime fiddle player has competed in every Fiddlers Frolics since its inception in 1971 and is among fiddle legends like Bob Wills in the Fiddlers Frolics Hall of Fame.
