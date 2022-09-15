"Americana" director Joshua Schultz has spent months shooting, writing and editing his film and is eagerly awaiting its premiere at the Victoria Film Festival this weekend.
"Americana," which is about sex trafficking in the desert, is premiering at the Viva Texas Film Festival at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
However, before people can grab their popcorn and drinks and have a seat at the cinema, Schultz took time Wednesday to speak to students at the Vine School in Victoria to encourage students to work hard and chase their artistic dreams.
"One of my purposes as an an artist is to inspire other people to make art and be anywhere you can to inspire people," he said. "I think the world doesn't have enough art, so being anywhere I can to contribute fulfills my purpose and the world gets more creative people creating art."
The Vine School is a school designed to teach students with autism spectrum disorder and other related communication disorders.
"Art can come from anywhere," Schultz said, noting the several people in his life who have shown great passion and brilliance in their art. "As long as somebody puts in the time and effort, you'll be surprised what they can do."
Schultz recalled how people visited his school to inspire him when he was younger and he wants to pay that kindness forward.
In visiting with the students of the Vine School's Bridge program, Schultz recounted his experience as a student drawing in class just like them and wanting to pursue it as a passion.
From drawing, his passion evolved as he discovered photography and filmmaking and all the intricacies that go along with it and made a career out of it, he said.
However, it only happened because he put in the work learning and doing his craft, Schultz said. He also noted that to be able to do filmmaking, you don't need fancy equipment now as much can be done simply on a phone, noting his own experience making music videos, shooting album covers and his own work on his film "Americana."
"It's up to you to put in the work to make it happen," he said.
As class ended, Schultz signed copies of the Victoria Advocate's magazine, Discover 361, which features his film, leaving the kids on hand with smiles on their faces as they left.
The kids responded well to Schultz, and it was great to have him at the Vine School to inspire the kids, said Erin Hatley, Vine School executive director.
"For (Schultz) to take time out of what I assume is a very busy schedule to promote that you can do anything you want and giving them examples of how he started his art work, his path and journey I think is really cool," she said.