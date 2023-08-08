A new career journey began with a text message.
Hector Deleon, an automotive technician from Victoria, was at work on March 29 when he received a message from a financial adviser.
"Hey Hector you should come work with me bro," wrote Igor Rocha, who lives in Katy.
Deleon, 31, was a licensed insurance agent in Texas two weeks later. The brokerage firm he started offers mutual funds from Primerica, an insurance and financial services company based in Georgia.
Deleon said Rocha pitched him a gig that could help him earn up to $4,000 every month. Although he already works 40 hours a week, the proposal appealed to Deleon, who is raising five children with his wife Erica.
Deleon's wife is also a partner in his financial firm.
"She's my biggest supporter and she pushes me to be better," Deleon said.
After leaving his day job around 5 p.m., Deleon said he spends four hours a night talking to customers about putting $50-100 a month into a Primerica mutual fund. A mutual fund invests in stocks, bonds and securities, thus creating a portfolio of assets.
"We're offering working class, everyday people an opportunity to let their money work for them by saving $100 a month," Deleon said. "People might pick up shifts to impress their boss and get a raise, but when you have an account like this, you're making you're own raise, not working for one."
Deleon said his goal is to work as a financial adviser full time by the end of the year. He would like to work in an office space in Victoria with other Primerica representatives.
Rocha, whose brokerage firm also sells Primerica products, wants to help Deleon recruit prospective agents. Rocha and his wife Georgina are hosting a Career Night in Victoria on Aug. 29.
"We want to help people achieve their goals and dreams by bringing Wall Street to Main Street," Rocha said.
Rocha, who said he has been in the financial services industry for 20 years, said those interested in his career should be willing to help families achieve their financial plans.
"There's no time requirements, no pressure, no door knocking or cold calling," Rocha said.
New financial advisers can attend weekly training sessions hosted by Rocha, as well as a monthly in-person meeting.
To join, a person must be at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony in the last 10 years, Rocha said.
Four months into his new role, Deleon said he is grateful he took up the opportunity.
"What's truly crazy to think about is that one single message changed the trajectory of my life and my family's lives," Deleon said.