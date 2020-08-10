Fire reported at Victoria duplex
Buy Now

Victoria firefighters carry a hose at the scene of a burning duplex on Monday afternoon. Smoke damage was reported, and one resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

 By Jon Wilcox | jwilcox@vicad.com

Victoria firefighters extinguished a blaze at a duplex Monday afternoon.

A little after 1:30 p.m., firefighters arrived in the 400 block of North Street where they found a fire in the rear unit of a duplex, Fire Chief Tracy Fox said at the scene.

Fire reported at Victoria duplex
Buy Now

Victoria fire officials gather at the curb in front of a duplex where fire was reported Monday afternoon.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.