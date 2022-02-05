A fire broke out at Victoria Station Apartments Saturday afternoon.
The fire started in the 200 units of the apartments and affected about 60% of the apartments in Victoria Station Apartment building 2, said Tracy Fox, Victoria Fire Department fire chief.
The fire was contained and no injuries were reported, Fox said.
Fire was first reported at 4:15 p.m., he said
Victoria Firefighters are currently chasing the remnants of the fire in the buildings' shared space to prevent it from spreading further, he said.
Four to five families were displaced because of the fire and the fire department is working with the American Red Cross to get them housed.
This story is developing and will be updated as details are available. Check back here for more information.
