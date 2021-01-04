Firefighters are investigating fireworks or firecrackers as a possible cause of a fire that destroyed part of a Victoria family’s home Monday afternoon.
“We’re in the early stages of investigating this fire. We’ve heard reports that fireworks may have been involved,” Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler said. “We’re getting ready to enter the structure to find the origin of the fire and determine if that’s the case or if there was some other cause.”
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
