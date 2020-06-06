Shed catches fire
Victoria firefighters work continue to douse a shed that caught fire at 125 County Road. The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

A small shed was totaled Saturday after it caught fire at 125 County Road in Victoria, said David Kahlich, battalion chief with the Victoria Fire Department.

The fire department responded to the fire at 1:40 p.m. Kalich said firefighters on scene extinguished the fire in seven minutes and the cause of the fire was not yet determined by the county fire marshal

There were no injuries, Kalich said.

