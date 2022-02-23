Victoria firefighters rescued dogs from a house fire Wednesday night.
At 6:16 p.m., the fire was reported a home at 1708 Park Ave., said Victoria Fire Department Capt. Dustin Ferguson.
The blaze started in the bedroom, and firefighters pulled seven dogs from the burning house, he said. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:32 p.m.
No people were injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Two fire department members, Pamela Yanta and Madelyn Bishop, performed CPR on one of the dogs after rescuing them from the house, potentially saving it’s life, said Battalion Chief Kevin Allen.
No one was home at the time., but the home’s owners returned after the fire was discovered.
The owners of the home will be displaced by the fire. American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance if it is needed.
About 25% of the house received fire damage.
