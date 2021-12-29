Chris Ragsdale, 39, walked away from the Big Tex Fireworks stand with so many fireworks that he couldn’t carry them all himself.
Ragsdale, the owner of Southbound RV Park and Cabins, was preparing for a fireworks show at his business, he said. It’s the first year he’ll be putting on such a show, and the idea came to him spontaneously.
“We’ve been in business 10 years, and I guess we just thought to put on a firework show this year,” Ragsdale said as he stood before several large, colorful boxes of fireworks.
New Year’s Eve is almost here, and fireworks stands across the Crossroads have lifted their shutters to welcome customers looking to bring in the new year with a bang.
The fireworks selling season has been in full swing for over a week but the real rush of sales isn’t expected until just before New Year’s Eve, said Shane Green, 36, a Big Tex Fireworks stand worker. For most people, selling fireworks out of the stands is a supplementary income, and Green said that he often sees people at his stand from his primary job as a security officer at Stroman Middle School.
The popular fireworks for sale now are smaller packs of fireworks meant for children, Green said.
“They’re going to start buying all the big stuff Friday or Saturday,” he said.
Often, when parents stop by to buy the smaller fireworks for their children, they’ll eye the bigger items like mortars and indicate that they’ll return later to make a second purchase, Green said.
“It’s been a pretty normal pace so far this year,” said Paul Janacek, manager of Skinny’s Fireworks in Yorktown.
According to the Texas Department of Insurance, fireworks retailers may sell their product from Dec. 20-midnight Jan. 1.
It’s Green’s second season selling fireworks after starting out selling this past July 4, he said.
A friend that worked as a stand manager for Alamo Fireworks in Corpus Christi convinced him to work the stand while on break from his primary job.
“When the kids are on break, it just happens to coincide with fireworks season,” he said. “So I get a little extra money during break, and then I go back to school.”
Green said he’s had multiple kids stop by his stand now that he’s recognized from school.
The story is similar for Janacek. When he’s not managing the stand, Janacek works for building maintenance at Victoria College.
Supplies of fireworks have been shorter this year, Janacek said.
“It was hard enough to get stuff this year,” he said. “Usually I don’t place my order until the beginning of December, but I actually turned in my order back in August.”
Because Big Tex Fireworks is a chain with multiple stands in the area, stand managers can communicate with other stands to help customers locate products they’re looking for, Green said.
Safety is paramount when using fireworks.
“It’s real easy to start a grassfire or brushfire with fireworks if you’re doing something you’re not supposed to,” said Lt. Marshall Frazier, of the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.
According to the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, it is not just illegal to shoot off fireworks within the Victoria city limits, but it is also illegal to possess them.
