Tea Posada loads a box of fireworks into her cart at Alamo Fireworks in Inez. Posada said Friday that it was a tradition for her family to shoot fireworks every year, but this year, Posada said, she is limiting the amount of fireworks to $300.
Tea Posada loads a box of fireworks into her cart at Alamo Fireworks in Inez. Posada said Friday that it was a tradition for her family to shoot fireworks every year, but this year, Posada said, she is limiting the amount of fireworks to $300.
Restrictions may have been reinstated for some Texas businesses, but Judy Garrison said the seven fireworks stands she owns in the Crossroads are busier than ever.
“People are ready to get out,” said Cindy Anderson, who manages one of Garrison’s stands, J&J Fireworks, on U.S. 87 at the entrance to Son Valley Ranch.
Fireworks stands opened June 24 and will remain open until midnight July 4. On Monday, Garrison said people, cooped up because of the pandemic and eager have already begun to stock up for neighborhood parties and backyard barbecues to celebrate the holiday with a bang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.