Feathers flew as livestock judge Jacob Coppedge walked down a line, inspecting broilers raised by local kids.
As Coppedge moved back and forth, placing the kids into the correct order, one competitor stood out.
Finley Janak, 8, stood just half as tall as most of her competition, and yet her chickens carried her near the top of the heap with a third place finish. Impressively, this was only her first year competing.
“I love my animals,” Finley said. “I just decided that I wanted to do the livestock show because my sister won grand champion once.”
While Finley is content to stick with broilers for now, when she reaches high school she wants to broaden her horizons and raise a steer, she said.
Wednesday was a day of firsts at the Victoria Livestock Show, and not just for Finley.
The first day of judging at the livestock show saw students young and old bring their animals to show for the first time ever. What’s more, the day also crowned a brand new champion who had never placed before.
Logan Meador, 18, may be a senior at St. Joseph High School, but having just one year of eligibility for the show didn’t stop him from entering for the first time.
“I was really interested, and I decided to dive into it,” Meador said. “It’s been fun for me. It’s been awesome.”
Meador raised both market and carcass hogs for the show, and he is excited to see how he can fare in the competition.
“First and last year,” he said. “I’m hoping for something good, you know? Go out with a bang. That’s what I’m planning.”
Getting to the show took a long time and a lot of work, Meador said. He likened it to raising a baby.
Raising a pig just as you want it involves constant monitoring and small adjustments in things like feed, said Wade Harrell, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“If we want them to gain more muscle or fat, we can change their feed a little bit,” he said. “We can change the look of the pig a little bit, so we kind of monitor their progress throughout to make sure they’re getting what they need to look their best and feel their best.”
Emma Hernandez, 17, a junior at Victoria West High School, also showed her animals for the first time, though she raised broilers, not hogs.
A broiler is a chicken that’s raised exclusively for its meat.
Hernandez’s family moved to a property large enough to raise animals on a few years ago, her mother Carla Bell said. They already raised chickens of their own, but this year Hernandez expressed a desire to raise chickens specifically for the livestock show.
Hernandez isn’t stopping there, either, Bell said. Next year, her last year of eligibility, Hernandez and her younger brother plan to raise pigs for the show.
It wasn’t the first time Brayden Orozco, 14, showed animals in the livestock show, but it was the first time that he walked away with the title of grand champion.
Orozco also raised broilers, and he had never placed in his three previous years of showing, he said.
“I learned from my mistakes,” Orozco said.
The biggest challenge for Orozco was the amount of care that his broilers required, he said.
Raising broilers can be difficult, Coppedge said.
“Broiler projects can get intense if you’re not in that pen four, five times a day, constantly getting those birds up,” he said. “They’re lazy ... if you don’t get them up, they don’t eat. They don’t eat, you don’t have the 12-pound birds at the show.
