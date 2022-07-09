GOLIAD - For the last 14 years, people have traveled down Old Goliad Road and up a dirt road to the Christopher Family Vineyard to help with the annual summer harvests of grapes.
They also helped crush the fruit before it is sent to wineries across the state.
Saturday was no different, except Bill Christopher, 71, the vineyard's owner, had a special friend among the 10 to 15 volunteers helping with the harvest. Skeet Franklin, 72, his former college roommate from Texas A&M University flew in from Phoenix for the first harvest of the year.
Christopher has bugged Franklin for the past 10 years to come see the vineyard. This year, after their 50th Texas A&M class reunion he finally convinced Franklin to show up to see the work he does in retirement, Christopher said.
"I don't know if I'm helping out, but I enjoy being with him," Franklin said about the harvest. "He's invited me every year for the last 10 years and I haven't been able to make it so this year I finally did it."
This year Christopher has grown five types of grapes, three that will produce white wines - Blanc du Bois, Blanc du Soleil and Herbemont, and two that will produce red wines - Lomanto and C30-5-1.
On Saturday, the harvest focused on Blanc du Bois grapes, one of the few grapes that can survive in the Gulf Coast region, Christopher said.
In Texas there are factors such as Pierce's Disease, caused by insects carrying bacteria that can kill the vines, downing mildew, cottonwood rot in the soil, and the climate itself that limit what grapes can grow in the region, he said.
Two of the grapes, Blanc du Soleil and C30-5-1 are being tested through the Texas AgriLife Extension Service for their viability in the region, he said. Blanc du Soleil, which originates from Florida A&M University and is an offshoot of Blanc du Bois, has shown resistance to Pierce's disease and downing mildew. C30-5-1, a black grape that when made into wine, a person cannot see through it in a clear glass. It too has shown resistance to downing mildew.
Throughout the morning 10 to 15 volunteers went row-by-row picking the grapes, while Christopher made the rounds making sure everyone had what they needed from water to stay hydrated to fresh buckets. He also made sure the grapes were back to the processing area to be crushed. They worked to be finished with the harvest by 11 a.m. before it got tooo hot to work.
Shiner resident Howard Esse, 60, and his family from New Braunfels and San Marcos were busy picking the grapes.
"It's actually farming and it's a good time," Esse said noting how peaceful the experience was and how it was an opportunity to bond as a family.
Over the next few weeks, the other grape crops will finish maturing and be ready to harvest, Christopher said.
Esse encouraged people to volunteer for future harvests if they have the time and they know what to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.