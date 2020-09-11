Firefighters with the Victoria Fire Department climb down the grandstands at the Memorial Stadium in Victoria. More than 30 first responders climbed the equivalent of the World Trade Center towers' 110 flights in honor of 412 first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Firefighters with the Victoria Fire Department climb down the grandstands at the Memorial Stadium in Victoria. More than 30 first responders climbed the equivalent of the World Trade Center towers' 110 flights in honor of 412 first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Lainey Beaudoin, a member of the Victoria Police Department honor guard, presents the colors during a 9/11 ceremony hosted by the City of Victoria and Victoria Fire Department at the Memorial Stadium in Victoria.
Members of the Victoria Police Department, Victoria College Police Academy and EMS Program stand at-ease at a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people were killed during the Sept. 11 attacks.
Firefighters with the Victoria Fire Department circle back around the grandstands at the Memorial Stadium in Victoria on Friday to continue climbing the steps. More than 30 first responders climbed the equivalent of the World Trade Center towers' 110 flights in honor of 412 first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
