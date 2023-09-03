PORT LAVACA — For young Savannah Garcia, 5, of Port Lavaca, dancing is one of the most enjoyable activities. On Saturday afternoon, she showcased her moves at the Flip Flop Festival before taking a single dance class.
Savannah, along with a small group of girls, were first-time performers who, within a matter of minutes, had to learn a dance routine and perform it for a crowd as part of Calhoun County South Texas Strutters.
Throughout the day at the festival, attendance was sparse, with many sticking to the shade, eating food and enjoying the various activities from cornhole, carnival games and delicious food.
People casually vibed to the music in their lawn chairs, seagulls hovered through the air and in the corner under the pavilion next to the stage were the small group of girls being coached by Joule Valdez, Calhoun County South Texas Strutters executive director and her staff.
"It's really hot out here, but they pushed through it," Valdez said. "We tried to keep in the shade as much as possible and had them out there for the dance."
Calhoun County South Texas Strutters has shows throughout the year, but for the Flip Flop Festival, it is a “come if you want” event and for many, it is their first time performing in front of a crowd before they even had a class.
Valdez and the other Strutters' coaches went through the motions, showcasing a short dance for the girls for 15 minutes.
In the beginning, girls like Savannah and sisters Maila, 3, and Leilani Flores, 2, looked lost as they tried to mimic the motions.
Lailani got distracted easily and ran to her mom, Melanie Lozano, 26, of Austin, whose family temporarily lives in Port Lavaca for work.
Lozano encouraged Lailani to get back in line next to her sister, but she would rush right back to her mom.
After a 15-minute period of confusion, the group of young girls somewhat got the hang of it with a bit of awkwardness to stay in rhythm with the group as a whole.
As the clock ticked down to 3:30 p.m., the little girls came out and did their performance, the first live performance of the show.
They beamed with smiles and danced as their instructors signaled to them the following steps, with their families recording every step on their phones.
"This was her first time and we were super excited to see them dance," said Savannah's father, Billy Garcia, 34, of Port Lavaca. "I thought it came together really nice, considering it was their first time."
For Savannah, she wasn't nervous at all and simply just enjoyed being out there performing like she does whenever she listens to music at home.
Lozano, on the other hand, was nervous seeing her girls go out there for the first time. Maila is the only one signed up, while Leilani simply joined to dance with her sister.
"I'm very sad, but happy," Lozano said, noting it is her girl's first steps in being slightly independent from her. "I've stayed at home with them their whole life, so for me, it just got emotional."
Overall, the families on hand were excited about the upcoming dance season for their girls.
"We have shows throughout the year, so I feel it is good to do the community performances as they get use to dancing in front of a crowd before hitting the stage," Valdez said.
However, the confidence boost wasn't necessary for the group on hand, as the younger they are, the less likely they are to be nervous about performing, she said.
"Parents are usually the nervous ones then as they are shocked even the young ones can learn the moves," Valdez said. "Overall, I feel it turned out well, and I'm excited to see them grow."