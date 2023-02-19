For years, friends and family of Natalie Ohrt, 15, Queen Victoria Pageant contestant, have been pestering her to enter the contest.
In 2023, Natalie, a staple of the Victoria Livestock Show’s market steers and commercial heifer competitions since the third grade, finally relented. Her personality shined throughout the competition, leading to a runner-up finish in the pageant behind only Queen Victoria regular Addisyn Turner, 15, on Saturday.
“When people keep pushing and pushing, you just go, ‘Fine, maybe I can do it,’” she said.
For the last four weeks, Natalie and the other 24 contestants across five divisions have worked tirelessly getting their Western and formal wear together, practicing their speeches, practicing their interview skills and preparing for anything and everything for the final question.
During that time, Natalie had her family ask her questions wherever they were, had to figure out her formal wear at the last minute and was just constantly busy from sunup to sundown.
“It’s a first for her, and it’s a first for us all,” Natalie’s mom Wendy Ohrt said. “We come from farming and ranching and whatnot and rodeoing. That’s kind of our go-to and so yeah this is a little bit out of our element, but you learn new things.”
The day of the pageant was no different as Natalie got up at 6 a.m. to do her interview at 8 a.m., went home to grab different clothes, came back to sell her commercial heifers and got her hair and makeup done all before the start of the pageant.
“It’s been pretty wild,” Natalie said.
The whole experience has been fast and furious, but Ohrt wouldn’t change a thing about the experience for her daughter.
As pageant attendees filed into their seats Saturday night, she continued to practice her speech with friends up until the last moment.
Despite preparing until the last minute, nerves were the furthest thing from Natalie as the pageant began.
When she came on stage for the first time, the crowd erupted in cheers for her and the other Queen Victoria contestants, with Natalie’s fan section particularly boisterous.
In the Western wear portion of the competition, she came on stage with a black top, black leather pants, red fringe jacket and sparkling bright red heels.
As she introduced herself to the crowd, clicking her heels three times to be anywhere else was the furthest thing from her mind as she embraced her farm and ranch roots in her introductory speech to the crowd.
“When others wanted to be a princess, I wanted to be a cowgirl,” Natalie said to the crowd. “It’s not every day that you see the farmer’s daughter up on stage in high heels.”
As she walked down the stage in her Western wear, she exuded confidence that few her age could match as she put her own flair to her walk and owned the stage.
“She’s used to being out in front of people, and it’s nothing for her to stand in front of an audience to tell a story or get their attention,” Ohrt said. “When you hear her speech Saturday night, you’ll know it’s just her. She nailed it.”
Come the formal wear portion, she exuded elegance with a beaming smile that matched her sparkling shoulder strap black dress with a flowing bell bottom.
Reigning Queen Victoria Hailey Urban was one of Natalie’s friends who helped her prepare for the show, and she was extremely proud of how she performed.
“For her to go from never doing this and jump both feet first into it is amazing,” Hailey said before the award presentation. “To be able to put in the work like this and do this well makes me so proud of her, and I hope she wins.”
During the final question, Natalie and the other Queen Victoria contestants were asked what are problems locally or on the state level they see and how they would like them solved.
Natalie, growing up farming and ranching, noted trash and litter in the Victoria area and encouraged everyone to do better.
As the winners were declared, Natalie just missed winning to Addisyn, who has been participating in the Queen Victoria Pageant for the last three to four years.
After the pageant, Natalie was just happy about the experience of participating and for Addisyn.
“It was pretty fun, and I’ll probably do it again,” she said. “I’m very thankful for this opportunity, and I want to thank my family and my friends for making this opportunity special.”
As things wrapped up and Natalie left the stage, the boisterous crowd of family and friends surrounded her and gave the newcomer hugs and encouragement to end the night.
“There is a lot of emotions going through me right now as I just watched my sister, and I just watched Natalie and regardless of the outcome, and I’m beyond proud of both of them,” Hailey said. “For Natalie’s first pageant kudos to her for all the preparation and all of the time she put in. She looked gorgeous on stage and she performed to the best of her abilities and I’m extremely proud of her. I genuinely do hope she comes and tries again next year.”
As for the winner Addisyn, the now former Queen Victoria was happy to see the competition regular win.
“She is a super sweet girl,” Hailey said. “It was her time. God has a plan, and this was his plan tonight, and I’m very proud of the new court, and I wish them the best of luck on their year.”
For Addisyn, the moment of winning was a rush of emotions.
“Walking into this, I wasn’t going to do it, and then last minute I said ‘why not?’ and I tried my best,” Addisyn said. “It really is a dream come true. I’ve been doing this pageant for three or four years, and I never thought this day would come, and I just feel so blessed by everyone who helped me.”