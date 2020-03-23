Victoria County sheriff's officials released on Monday details about a high-speed chase, including the identity of a man who is suspected of being the driver.
Jason Hellfrich, 39, of Milton, Fla., was arrested by deputies on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, reckless driving and accident involving damage to a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records. He was also charged for two traffic violations.
