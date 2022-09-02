After targeting Victoria’s school district over the short-lived hiring of its former deputy superintendent, a right wing coalition is turning their attention toward next year’s school board elections.

This move follows the playbook of national and statewide conservatives who are increasingly contesting and winning school board races, often with Republican backing.

The Victoria school board faced swift backlash after it announced Michael Kuhrt as the district’s new deputy superintendent on July 1. Facts and rumors spread online over the long weekend ahead of July 5, Kuhrt’s first day on the job.

This online activity included a post by Republican political consultant Jaycob Garcia detailing his understanding of Kuhrt’s past, which was shared dozens of times and served as a sort of springboard for calls to action from local right-wing activists.

A coalition emerged between Garcia, a local right-wing group called “Freedom over Fear,” which previously made headlines for protesting against hospitals’ vaccine mandates, and other conservative commentators.

Garcia had previously come across the “Freedom over Fear” group at a GOP meeting through his work with former Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback’s unsuccessful congressional campaign, he said.

Tracey Hanes, a leader in the “Freedom over Fear” group, called on Facebook for Victoria residents to demonstrate at the upcoming school board meeting, a call which was echoed by Garcia and other commentators online.

The coalition used a political campaign tool to send automated text messages asking people to turn out at the July 12 meeting to demand the school board and Superintendent Quinten Shepherd to resign.

This push for an anti-school board demonstration caught the district’s attention, causing them to prepare for a standing-room only crowd and issue a statement about public comment policy.

The expected crowd didn’t materialize, likely because Kuhrt resigned the day before, citing “overwhelming negative and defamatory social media unrest.”

However, the coalition that emerged after Kuhrt’s hiring apparently hasn’t gone away. Instead, its informal leaders say they’re planning to stay involved in Victoria’s education politics.

The group created an online petition requesting the Texas Education Agency investigate VISD’s hiring practices and promoted it through another text messaging campaign, amassing about 245 signatures. The “Freedom over Fear” Facebook group has over 800 members.

The petition was presented to Victoria's state senator, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Garcia said, who pointed out the TEA doesn’t actually have the authority to investigate school district hiring practices.

Moving forward, Garcia said the group is starting to turn toward the May 2023 school board elections, when Brett Baldwin and Tammi Keeling’s seats are up for reelection.

“I know a lot of folks have already reached out to us in terms of helping out in the upcoming school board elections, with Tami Keeling up on the board, and I know there's been a lot of money pledged for that,” he said. “It's just right now we're kind of waiting and seeing where we end up as a group.”

Garcia said Keeling is a target in the upcoming election cycle because of what he sees as a lack of transparency.

“I'm not saying that I am planning on running, but that is definitely an idea that I have been entertaining,” he said. “I do think that we need a strong, solid candidate to run against Tami, that would kind of serve as the voice of the people.”

Keeling declined to comment publicly to the Victoria Advocate about her reelection plans.

The informal group has connections to more prominent and official GOP figures, placing them within the ongoing right-wing push into education politics in Texas and across the U.S.

Garcia, for example, is the vice president of operations for Corpus Christi-based consulting firm Steve Ray Associates. He worked for one of their clients, LJ Francis, during his successful GOP primary campaign in the District 2 State Board of Education race this spring.

Campaign finance reports show Francis’ campaign has accepted over $99,000 in funding from the Freedom Foundation of Texas, a conservative political action committee, which claims “our children are being indoctrinated” and has funded other State Board of Education and school board campaigns.

When asked about the funding, Francis said it went directly to voter contact.

Francis attended the first VISD board meeting after Kuhrt’s resignation, and has run a conservative campaign targeting critical race theory and “woke liberals.”

Hanes and other “Freedom over Fear” members attended the state legislature's education hearings in July, where she testified against social-emotional learning, an educational method that teaches social and emotional skills alongside the academic curriculum.

“Schools have become too focused on emotions or feelings and not enough on academics,” she told the Committee on Public Education. “We keep hearing the phrase ‘educating the whole child.’ Since when did parents give the government permission to educate the whole child?”

While in Austin, “Freedom over Fear” members were interviewed by GOP state Rep. Steve Toth, who represents a district north of Houston, about their involvement in the pushback against Kuhrt’s hiring in July.

Last year, Toth authored a law that limits what can be taught in Texas social studies classes, particularly relating to race and sex.

Both Hanes and Garcia say social-emotional learning is one of their main targets, particularly the practice of surveying students without parents first opting-in. They also object to what they see as a lack of transparency within Victoria's school district and other conservative targets like critical race theory.

“Elements of CRT, social-emotional learning, mental health, that doesn't belong in our schools,” Hanes said. “And there's a great push for that, to turn our schools into mental health providers, facilities to assess our children without parents’ consent. We should opt into that.”

School programs addressing mental health and emotional issues have become right-wing targets across the U.S., with some conservatives claiming they’re a covert strategy for injecting left-wing politics into classrooms.

Studies show “significant, positive connections” between participation in SEL programs and student academic performance.