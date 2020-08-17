Pablo Linares grabs loaves of bread to distribute to Southside residents during Monday's food distribution. The Food Bank's drive-thru distribution began at 9 a.m., but cars began lining up as early at 6:15 a.m. and snaked around F.W. Gross Elementary School.
With trunk doors ajar and tailgates down, residents came to a food distribution hosted by a mix of community members early Monday morning.
Hosted by the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent in conjunction with United Way, Be Well Victoria and the Southside Community Coalition, upward of 160 families were fed at the event for those families in need — a portion of Victoria's population that has grown in size during the pandemic.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
