Football in Victoria is as much a part of the community as church or the weather. And, rain or shine, football fans were ready to return Friday to the bright lights of their 100-yard cathedral.
Families and friends eagerly anticipated the home opener for the Victoria West Warriors and would have gladly sat through the torrent of Friday’s rainfall as long as the game was still on and the team was still playing.
“We prepare for this all summer,” said Kim Rollins, Victoria West High School Football Booster Club president.
But after the deluge ended and, after a brief delay, the game was back on track.
During the summer, the club produced 200 programs, hundreds of T-shirts and new items, as well as 30 cow bells for the season, so fans could show support and bring the noise from the sea of black and red Warrior fans, Rollins said.
She said the sales of those items go to support the football team, from buying new equipment to the end-of-year banquet.
For some, it was their first game in three years, and others traveled from as far as Boerne to see their family and friends play and reconnect with the community of football fans.
Victoria resident Amanda Castillo, 46, anticipated the game against Davenport with buzzing excitement. It was her first home game since her son graduated and went off to college.
Castillo said what she missed most were the road trips to games, spending time with the other moms and just the general community vibe of being in the stands with friends and family on Friday nights.
“It’s such a good feeling to be there,” Castillo said. “To be there the first game of the season in that buzzing atmosphere, since my son graduated, supporting those we got to know over the years, I can’t help but be excited.”
That excitement was almost washed away Friday at 5 p.m. when the sky cracked open with a torrent of water and furious thunder and lighting that flooded the streets of Victoria as if it had been stored up all summer.
“We were worried there for a minute watching the weather,” Rollins said.
However, instead of washing away months of anticipation for the first West home game of the year, the downpour christened the cathedral known as Memorial Stadium just as the sun started to recede and the Friday night lights were turned on.
Fans filed in wearing Warrior black and red jerseys and shirts, showing pride in their team as they banged thunder sticks and kept themselves cool from the humidity with team-supporting fans as they awaited the kickoff.
Presley Mullins, a Boerne High School student, said she was taken out of school that afternoon just to attend the game in Victoria and support her cousin Hayden Michalk, West sophomore and starting center.
“We’ve always been close, and this was one of the few games I would be able to come to see him,” Presley said, noting she plays volleyball at Boerne and the schedules rarely align.
Presley and her family weren’t worried about the weather, as they had been monitoring it throughout the afternoon.
Still, even if game conditions were going to be torrential, they would have stayed at the game, said Presley’s grandmother Becky Michalk.
“We would have been here as long as there was a game,” Michalk said.
Victoria West football is where the community comes together, Rollins said.
“In small towns in Texas and in Victoria, people don’t have the luxury of their own professional sports team,” she said. “With West, we have something that is our own that the community can support together and that’s special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.