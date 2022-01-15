Melvin Ross was on the phone with a fan displeased with the referees at a local middle school game five years ago.
Ross, the president of the Victoria chapter of basketball officials, actually found it to be healthy. He was impressed with the person’s knowledge and ended the call with a simple question. “When are you going to put on the stripes?”
The concerned parent was MJ Johnson, who had just moved to Victoria. He’s now in his ninth year as a basketball referee in the Texas Association of Sports Officials. He began officiating in Huntsville before resuming in the Crossroads.
“MJ is a steward of the game,” Ross praised. “That’s the best way I can describe him in comparison to most officials. He knows the game and he understands it.”
But chapters of officials across the state are in a bind.
They’re struggling to retain officials. Fan conduct and COVID-19 are all contributing factors.
TASO Executive Director Mike Fitch said the organization saw numbers decrease 11% statewide between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, before and after the COVID-19 pandemic began. At the beginning of the 2020 school year, there were 14,044 officials registered under the TASO umbrella.
Locally, the Victoria chapter for baseball officials lost 10 members — a 52% drop — while basketball dropped 25% and softball 18%.
“To be honest, I’m going to go out on a limb here and say in eight to 10 years, the Victoria chapter of softball will not exist simply because of the shortage of officials and the age,” said Dickie Rodriguez, the president of the Victoria chapter of softball officials and a three-sport official.
Should Victoria lose its chapters for any other sport, the cost of officials for area school districts would go up 28% or more based on the fee schedules set by UIL and TAPPS, the two biggest governing bodies of high school sports in the state.
Victoria does not have a local chapter for football. Crossroads-based football officials are typically housed in the Houston or Corpus Christi chapters.
Finding a way to introduce young, new officials is paramount to TASO. Fitch said their average age is 48.4.
“It’s very important because we’re an aging demographic,” Fitch said. “So, our overall retention is about 75%. We’re losing 25% each year. So, yeah, that’s concerning.”
None for the money, two for the show
Officials are not full-time employees.
They are independent contractors for TASO who work games for the UIL and TAPPS. They get paid for the games they work and, largely, they tend to foot the bill for equipment needed in the various sports.
Football officials operate on a fee schedule that hinges on mileage and the profit at the gate for varsity. An official can make anywhere between $105 and $185 working a varsity game.
In basketball, officials are paid anywhere from $90 to $120 for a single game.
However, those looking to just supplement their income, beware. There’s more that goes into officiating than meets the eye.
“If you’re trying to just make extra money, this is really not the place to go,” Fitch said. “Because, if you think about what a game fee is for a couple hours of work, that’s pretty good. But, you forget about the hours and hours of studying the rules, going to local and statewide meetings and things like that. When you figure that in, our hourly wages are probably below the minimum wage.”
That’s why officials like Johnson or Mac Odem have found longevity in the field. Both played basketball collegiately and have a deeply-rooted love for the game.
Odem, a 2006 graduate of Yoakum, got his start 13 years ago after stepping away from the game.
His passion for the game has turned him into one of the best officials in the area in the eyes of local coaches. He has had the opportunity to officiate the state tournament during his 13-year career.
“It is the love of the game,” Odem said. “I love the warmups, the middle, the player and coach interactions, and just being a part of something I grew up loving so much. As an official you’re still involved. You’re in the mix of things, just on a different side. That’s why I continue to officiate, because I love it.”
The right stuff
Identifying the right people to take on the responsibility of officiating is a challenge.
The top reason referees say they leave is due to fan conduct.
Fan and parent conduct in the stands has gotten more unruly over the years. According to a National Association of Sports Officials survey, 56.98% of respondents said sportsmanship is getting worse. Parents top the list of troublemakers.
“One problem we have with retaining officials is obviously the treatment we get from the players, coaches and fans,” said Ronnie Baines, the Southwest Regional scheduler for the Houston football chapter. “Our younger officials just starting out, there’s some abuse they endure. They go, ‘What, no. I can’t do this. I’m not built for this.’”
Prospective officials still need a certain mettle about them to take on the job.
As a way to try to identify good candidates, TASO has implemented a S.T.a.R.T program titled Students Today and Referees Tomorrow, partnered with Battlefields2Ballfields.
The program is aimed at recruiting graduating seniors in each sport. It centers around varsity coaches identifying three to five seniors who display a great understanding of the game.
“Without officials, we can’t have games. We’ve got to find a way to get officials into the system and it’s a big problem, fans just don’t understand that. (Officials) are human. They’re not rooting for one team or another. They’re trying to do their best to call the game fairly,” said Industrial coach Rusty Roe, in his 21st year leading the Cobras.
The reason TASO wants to recruit former players is their understanding of the game.
For someone like Johnson or Odem, they watch hours of film on officials to hone their craft. That kind of dedication can also lead to officials getting picked up to work a college schedule.
“That stems from being a player,” Johnson said. “Watching film is very essential for growth. You can say one thing and think you’re doing something right or wrong. But when you see it, you can’t deny it.”
B2B aims to get active and retired service members into an official’s uniform.
It was founded by Mike Pereira in 2017. Pereira served as an NFL official for 12 years before becoming a rules analyst for Fox Sports’ college and NFL broadcasts.
The organization provides scholarships that cover equipment and dues for new, qualifying officials.
The traits that make a good soldier tend to translate to success in the world of officiating.
“Whether they’re active or retired, they’ve got a lot of the traits and qualities of a good official,” Fitch said. “They understand teamwork. They know how to follow and give rules. They’re personally disciplined in their life. So many of the traits that come natural in the military are the very same traits that make an excellent official.”
Johnson wants to make sure to pass on the passion he has for the game to the next generation.
“Of course I love basketball,” he said. “But my real reason is because I want to make sure these kids have a fairly called game and fun experience while playing the game they love.”
