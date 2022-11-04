Throughout the year the football teams of Victoria East and West high schools grinded out the elements throughout the season, whether it be blistering wind, unbearable humidity, chilling cold or through the muck of rain-drenched fields all just for the hope of making the Texas high school football playoffs.
Both teams secured their spots ahead of Friday’s cross-town rivalry game called the Battle of the Boot. However, beyond the bragging rights and playoff positions that were on the line at Memorial Stadium Friday night, both teams got to have their last hurrah in front of the fans there all season long, no matter the weather wins or losses.
Among the most diehard for East and West are the student sections, particularly the students who show up to the game with the shirt already given off their backs showing the school colors and lettering emblazed on their chests and faces. These fans are commonly referred to as “Bleacher Creatures.”
“Bleacher Creatures” stick with their team regardless of the weather or the end result of the game. The West student section even tries to make the out of town games to support their team.
With fans already lined up, the students could be seen hard at work painting their chests, making sure everything looked just right for the rivalry game.
For West senior Maddux Spencer, 17, this was his first year taking part in the student section as he stood with an S painted on his chest as if he was Clark Kent stepping out of Smallville cornfield.
To him it didn’t matter if it was cold, hot, or dealing with the 20 mph winds Friday that could whip the flags around the stadium as if they were car flags, Spencer said. It was about showing school spirit and making memories.
“This is my last year and I wanted to make sure I enjoyed it,” Spencer said. “I’m going to miss this.”
For Alyse Gonzales, West Student Council president, taking part in the student section, in her T-shirt and overalls and bedazzled face, is something she has always been involved in since she was a freshman. She will certainly miss being in the section after she graduates.
“We do it not only for our boys but also to show our school spirit,” Gonzales said. “I’m definitely going to be emotional when the game is over.”
The West student section cheer group was mostly composed of seniors, but their East counterparts across the field were mostly underclassmen and were just as enthusiastic.
Among them was Wyatt Young, an East senior and former football player, who predicted they would win the game and be on the press box side of the field next season.
East sophomore Collin Flessner, 16, shared Spencer’s sentiments, noting that without these student fan groups it wouldn’t be near as fun for those in attendance.
As the final kickoff of the regular season was kicked away by West, the school’s student section released red, black and silver balloons into the wind almost passing their school pride onto the players as they rushed down the field.
When an East player caught the ball, loud bells and hollering could be heard from the East crowd.
Regardless of who wins the rivalry game, the students said the one thing they would all lwould walk away with is a season full of memories that will last a lifetime.
As the crowd roared with each big play, the one thing the seniors had to say to their underclassmen was “Continue the tradition.”