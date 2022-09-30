For over a week between August and September Victoria artists Josh Vega and Nathan Rodriguez spent their evenings downtown bringing vibrant crosswalk art to life.
Between rain, the heat, logistical challenges and paint so strong that it gives insects significant pause when coming into contact with the fumes, the two artists worked night after night while everyone was asleep.
The project has been years in the making for Vega and the Victoria Fine Arts Association and it was a learning experience throughout, he said.
“It was the stress of getting them done as fast as we could,” Vega said was the hardest part. “We’re essentially learning how to do it as we go.”
Each crosswalk presented its on unique challenges and in some cases advantages for the two artists.
When the piano crosswalk was made the artists used city barricades to draw out each of the keys.
When the musical sheet music crosswalk was made adjustments had to be made on the fly to make sure the sheet music design was correctly represented. David Faskas, Victoria Fine Arts Association president, came out to help on that one.
Each night they learned something new with the process, but with prep time taking two hours or more before they could start painting, Rodriguez said.
The rain that greeted them during the week, had the artists coming out early in the morning, racing to try to finish before morning traffic, Vega said.
They finished most of the crosswalks before Sept. 1, but two were delayed because the paint was delivered late, he said.
All crosswalks were finished before the Viva Texas Film Festival on Sept. 16-18.
While there is the possibility of a second round of crosswalk art through the Victoria Fine Arts Association Vega doesn’t plan to be involved in the next one, he said. Rodriguez will take on any future project.
Instead, Vega plans to continue doing art through the community and plans to next do mural projects at each school in Victoria, Vega said.
As for the crosswalks themselves, Vega’s message is simple: enjoy them.
“I did this for the community,” he said. “Walk on them, take pictures with them, goof around, whatever, this is for them and I hope they enjoy it,”