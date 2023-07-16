Since the Crossroads Wheelchair Softball Classic Tournament began in 2016, USA Softball Umpire O.J. Johnson had called balls, strikes, fair, foul and whose out or safe. But as this year's tournament began on Saturday, the longtime stalwart was missing.

Johnson died of cancer last year.

This year's tournament at the Challenged Athletes Dream Complex, 3105 N. Vine St. in Victoria, and an exhibition game on Sunday have been dedicated to Johnson's memory.

"It feels empty," USA Softball Umpire Tom Pugil, 75, of Houston, said. "He's missed throughout this sport."

Pugil played and umpired with Johnson for almost three decades and inducted him into the Texas Senior Softball Hall of Fame.

"I don't know how he had time to play softball and umpire because everyone got texts, cards, phone calls. He was just a social guy," he said.

Johnson, who lived in Houston, was struggling with his cancer before last year's tournament. But he still made a point of being there, said Danny Camacho, Bad News Chairs team founder and coach.

"I told him he could sit out and just relax, but he told me, 'I want to be on the field.' Because that's where he wants to be," Camacho said.

For Pugil, that was hardly shocking.

"He did it for the love of the game," he said. "We talk about respect for the game. He had respect for the game. He was my definition of respect for the game."

For the tournament to honor Johnson the way it has is "super," Pugil said.

"He'll be remembered by these players and these umpires for a long time," he said.

Camacho said it didn't dawn on him that this was the first time he had played in the tournament without Johnson umpiring until after Saturday's first game.

"Since I started the tournament for the first time in 2016, he has been a part of it since then. He's been a big part of this tournament. Now that he has passed, we're really going to miss him. We want to make sure he's remembered by our community," he said. "(Going on the field for the tournament for the first time without Johnson) felt weird and, I guess, sad. We want to see him out there, but we know he's here in spirit. He's here watching and we're going to do our best to put on a tournament he could be proud of."

Victoria's Bad News Chairs, the San Antonio STRAPs, the Tulsa Twisters and Houston Memorial Hermann Hotwheels were the four teams that took the field on Saturday.

The players come from all over, with the Bad News Chair's having one player come from as far as New Mexico, Camacho said.

Each of them played their heart out on the field, pumping their arms around the base paths to try to win the tournament.

Over 100 people were expected to attend the tournament through the weekend, and Camacho said he hopes the attendees take away the can-do spirit of the players.

"Life can be worse than what you think. There is always someone worse off than you and when you come out and see these guys play, you kind of realize that there is more to life than what you can't do," he said. "Here, these guys don't worry about that. They are more worried about what they can do and what they are going to do."