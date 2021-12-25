When Elaine Phillips met her future husband for their first date at Le Peep, a Houston café, her daughter arranged the date, and her sister and brother-in-law came along.
Sam Phillips had a second date planned later that day in Houston, but when he met Elaine and her family, he changed his plans.
"All of a sudden, about 3 or 4 o'clock that afternoon, he decided that he would call this other person and tell her he was not going to be able to see her," Elaine recalled during a recent interview at the couple's north Victoria home.
"I admit to nothing," said Sam, 79.
Three decades later, the couple remains happily married.
For Sam, meeting Elaine's family on that first date let him know the two of them had a shared set of values.
"We got together with a group of people who were good to be around," he said. "I like family — they were all family oriented."
"Everybody had to approve everybody," added Elaine, 73.
Today, Sam and Elaine spend much of their time together, whether it's getting together with family, volunteering with local veterans' organizations or attending services at Faith Family Church.
But for the first five years of their now 29-year marriage, they lived 150 miles apart.
At the time, Elaine was running her accounting and tax services business in College Station, while Sam lived in Edna and worked as a nuclear engineer at the South Texas Nuclear Project in Bay City, helping to bring the plant online.
After the last of his four weekly 10-hour shifts, he'd hop in the car and drive straight up to Elaine's. Though things were busy, especially during tax season, Sam said the visits were "like being on vacation every weekend."
Despite the distance, their families remained inseparable. In fact, Sam's mother moved in with Elaine just days after they were married in May 1993, packing up half of her wardrobe and moving to College Station.
"I’d dress her up before I went to work and took her to senior citizens, and she’d say, 'Baby, they think you a hairdresser because you make me pretty,'" Elaine recalled. "She was a sweetheart."
"I would say they got along OK," Sam said.
Although those years of separation were difficult at times, Elaine said they helped form the bedrock of the Phillips' marriage.
"I thank God for that time," she said. "Sam had his career. I had mine. We had family, but it built the trust that’s so needed in a relationship, in a marriage. Understanding, trust, communication — those are the key factors."
While Elaine continues to run her accounting and tax services business, Sam, a Vietnam War veteran, has devoted himself into a number of volunteering activities in retirement, including Victoria's chapters of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also works as a veterans' service officer, helping veterans in Victoria County obtain the benefits earned during their time in the military.
After years of watching Sam put on his uniform, Elaine decided to get involved with the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, along with other volunteer organizations including the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and the Salvation Army.
These days, the couple can be seen together at community events across Victoria such as the Veterans' Day parade.
"I saw how he would dress up in his uniform," Elaine said. "It just made me proud to watch him, and it gave him so much joy."
When the couple first met, both had been married previously. Elaine, who was raising two children, working two jobs and attending school at the time, was seeking a husband who was a "problem solver," while Sam said he was looking for a wife he could "have a partnership with."
After three decades together, a shared sense of character has allowed the couple to build a lasting life together, Sam said.
"That spiritual strength and character comes through your beliefs," he said. "For me, that was something that allowed me an easy path to just really love her."
