A Victoria woman, who married a dementia patient in her care after the death of his wife in 2020, was found guilty of stealing from and exploiting the 87-year-old man on Friday.
A Victoria County jury found Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, guilty of misappropriating between $150,000 and $300,000 of funds and exploitation of an elderly person, Myrl Cosper, now 88, after less than an hour of deliberation.
The verdict came on the fourth day of witness testimony. Over the course of the trial, which began Monday, jurors heard from Cosper's family, medical professionals, a financial advisor, the attorney who oversaw changes to his will and deed to his house as well as law enforcement officials who investigated the case.
Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries, who prosecuted the case, and the defendant's attorney, William Patterson, of Pasadena, agreed to have the judge assess punishment. All parties agreed to meet Jan. 14 for next steps. Patterson declined to comment on the guilty verdict.
Joanie Cosper's most serious pending charge, a first degree felony, carries a sentence of five-99 years in prison. Up to a $10,000-fine could be assessed by a judge.
The trial came more than a year after Joanie Cosper and Myer Cosper got married in November 2020, just weeks after his previous wife of 64 years died of natural causes. Joanie Cosper took on the man's last name in what Fries called a fraudulent marriage meant to "clean out" the then-87-year-old of all of his assets, including his Inez home valued at more than $330,000.
In court, Patterson told jurors that his client was not guilty, pointing to internal family conflicts he said were present "long before Joanie Cosper entered the picture." He said prosecutors did not show the jury that the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper.
In his closing statement, Fries asked the jurors to hone in the facts of the case and Joanie Cosper — not the internal family conflicts.
"The Cospers and the Davises are not on trial. The defendant is," he said. "The facts show this is criminal, obvious, deliberate fraud."
Patterson said the investigation by local law enforcement into the finances was shortsighted.
"(The investigator) said to 'do the math,'" he said, producing a dry erase board and writing "do the math" at the top. He then outlined all of the items he said prosecutors and investigators failed to prove, saying Joanie Cosper had not stolen anything. "It is not my job to prove anything. That is their job, and they have not done that."
During his closing argument, Fries told jurors that medical professionals, family members, a bank as well as medical and court records showed how the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper, who was diagnosed with dementia in April 2020. "Everything that happened after that point was fraud," he said.
"Anyone could get Myrl to do anything at this point," he said. "He was malleable, and he was in a vulnerable position. (Joanie Cosper) capitalized on that."
A diagnosis found the man had the cognitive ability of an 8-year-old, he said.
Fries showed records detailing the purchase of a new SUV and many cash and check withdrawals when the defendant was in charge of the finances.
From July 2020 to December 2020, more than $111,000 was depleted from a bank account belonging to Myrl Cosper, he said.
Joanie Cosper paid for a vehicle in cash the same day $28,000 was withdrawn from his account. The purchase showed she was guilty of exploitation of an elderly person, Fries said, and the car was also used by another man the defendant had a romantic relationship with.
Finishing his closing argument, Fries asked the jury to return with a guilty verdict to let the affected families "get back to their normal lives."
"Give this family their life back," he said to the jury. "Let them go home and get to remember the good memories with Myrl. Not the ones that were poisoned by the defendant."
Assistant District Attorney Zachary A. Miles sat second chair to Fries. The trial was presided over by 135th District Court Judge Kemper Stephen Williams.
