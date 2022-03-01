The former interim county judge has won the GOP nomination for Lavaca County judge.
With all precincts reporting, the former interim County Judge Keith Mudd received about 66.9% of the votes to the current County Judge Mark Myers’ 33.1%
Mudd, 49, of Hallettsville, was appointed by the commissioners court to be interim county judge in January 2020 until the November election, after then County Judge Tramer Woytek resigned to take a new job outside the county.
He applied to be the party’s candidate on the November ballot, but Myers was selected over him.
Myers, 55, of Vienna, has served since November 2020. He won and was sworn in to fill the remaining term of former County Judge Tramer Woytek, who resigned to take a different job.
Myers has more than 20 years’ experience as a licensed peace officer. He worked as a dispatcher for the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office when he was elected county judge.
Myers, a sixth generation Lavaca County resident, campaigned to protect county residents’ constitutional rights, conserve taxpayers’ dollars and to make sure the law enforcement, emergency medical service and volunteer fire departments are well trained and well equipped.
Mudd is also sixth generation Lavaca County resident.
In announcing his run for office, he pledged to “bring hands-on business experience and conservative leadership back to the county judge’s office.”
Mudd is the former president of Mudd Mergers & Acquisitions and former director of University of Houston-Victoria’s small Business Development Center. He has more than 20 years of financial management, business startup and expansion experience.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.