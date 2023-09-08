CUERO — Arthur Whittington played running back and returned kicks in college at SMU and in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders.
Whittington set school records at SMU and won a Super Bowl ring with the Raiders.
But Whittington had the most fun playing football when he was in high school at Cuero.
“One thing about playing high school football is like a close-knit group,” Whittington said. “It’s a pride thing. When you get to college, it’s harder to relate to the players and harder to make friends. These were soul brothers down here. Pro football, you’re paid a lot of money and stuff, but that’s more individual. The Cuero Gobblers — we were a team.”
Whittington and members of Cuero’s 1973 and 1974 state championship teams, and the 1975 team that advanced to the state final and put together a 44-game winning streak spoke to members of this year’s team on Thursday afternoon.
“It seems like yesterday,” said Jeff Ray, who played guard. “To walk in on this campus and to see so many young players and to see our football players back-to-back state championships and make history, it does seem like yesterday.”
The Gobblers built their success on hard work and trust in each other.
“That offseason that we went through that first season after we got beat by Uvalde in '72,” said Tim Clarke, who played guard and defensive end. “I think a lot of the friendships started with everybody having to go through that all-year long. We became a family. I’d do anything for those guys.”
Cuero’s run started not long after schools were integrated, and Whittington recalls the team making a commitment to stay together while they were in junior high.
“We believed in each other, we loved each other,” he said. “All that racist stuff we had back in those days. We put that stuff down. Tim Clarke and Mark Kusak all talked about that kind of stuff in seventh and eighth grade. We don’t care what color you are, but I like you as my teammate.”
Ray urged the players to not settle for anything less than their best.
“I think the one message that I want to give to these players is to be elite,” he said. “Don’t be good, don’t be excellent, be elite. Have a day-to-day commitment of love of trust and of intensity.”
Whittington echoed Ray’s thoughts and urged the players not to take their high school experiences for granted.
“This is a time you are going to remember for the rest of your life,” he said. “If you don’t play well, you are going to remember that too. It’s an honor to be part of the Cuero Gobblers.”