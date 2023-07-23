Hailey Urban was a newcomer to the Miss Victoria pageant Saturday, but it wasn't her first pageant.
The 19-year-old Victoria resident was crowned Miss Victoria, but it wasn't her first time to win a pageant. She was also the 2022 Queen Victoria.
Having been involved in pageants for most of her youth, Urban has gained confidence through the years, particularly in the Queen Victoria pageant.
"I feel amazing," she said after being crowned. "We have an awesome group of young ladies tonight, some super awesome contestants with some amazing personalities. Truly, what a great group. It was a good night for me. Obviously, it just depends on the judges. Tonight was my night. I believe God always has a plan, and it was for me to win tonight, but all these girls did an amazing job tonight...I believe they're all super talented."
Because she is preparing to attend college at Texas A&M University at College Station, she initially was not going to compete because of the commitments of Miss Victoria. But, she couldn't stay away from her hometown's pageant scene.
"I think what keeps me coming back is definitely the people. As I look around right now, I'm surrounded by an amazing group," she said. "I've made some amazing friends. I think the relationships keep me coming back, as well as the benefits pageants continue to give me. My confidence has skyrocketed because of pageants and my ability to speak publicly in front of people. I'm growing as a person and will continue to appreciate that."
As Miss Victoria, Urban plans to continue her Be Kind project called "Heads 'n' helmets." She is collecting helmets for children in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, an island off the coast of Cancun, Mexico.
On the island, by law, adults are required to wear helmets while riding mopeds or motorcycles, but children are not.
"Most of the time, it's not because the parents don't want their children to have helmets. It's because when parents are having to make a choice between putting food on the table at night, or providing their child a helmet to wear, there is obviously the issue of necessities," she said.
Urban plans to go to the island in September. She believes now that she is Miss Victoria, she can get more helmets donated for the children.
"I feel I can use that to really promote that platform and collect even more helmets. But I have a lot more backing behind me in order to get that really up and going," she said.
On Tuesday, she will travel to Belize where she plans to take coloring books and crayons to children there.
"Little things that we've taken for granted as children, have really changed those kids' lives" in other countries.
Urban said she’s blessed to be able to travel as much as she does. Often as tourists, people take for granted the communities they visit.
She genuinely loves participating in pageants. She plans to maintain the commitments that come with being Miss Victoria despite being in College Station for most of her reign.
"I had given up my title as Queen Victoria this year. I had planned to take a step back from pageants. But sometimes you just can't help yourself," Urban said. "I hope to genuinely act as an amazing role model for everyone that looks up to me, especially the younger ones. I think sometimes older girls don't realize the impact they have on younger children who do look up to them. We play a big role in those little girls' lives."
Whether she continues to participate in pageants is still up in the air.
"Right now, I obviously don't have anything planned, but there might be a few more in my future. You never know. We will take it day by day," Urban said.