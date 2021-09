Statement from St. Joseph High School

"St. Joseph High School remains committed to ensuring the safety of our students. We have recently been made aware that Alvin Mumphord III has been indicted by a grand jury. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the Victoria County District Attorney and have taken all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and school policy. As before, any parent or student that has any concerns at all relating to any interactions with Mr. Mumphord, we ask that you report them to Detective Tate with the Victoria Police Department. Her email is ctate@victoriatx.gov and her phone is 361-485-3700.

In an effort to help faculty, staff and students process this situation, St. Joseph’s is actively working with Hope of South Texas, a child advocacy center, to provide resources for students who may need to speak to someone about their experiences. In early August, we held a training for all full-time employees on Child Abuse, Identification & Reporting that covered how to identify abuse, neglect, and grooming. Proper mandatory reporting procedures were reviewed as well. Our faculty and staff have also had the opportunity to be trained on how to help our students who may have been harmed by Mr. Mumphord’s actions. To better educate our students on how to protect themselves, Hope of South Texas will be on campus this fall to offer training to students on how to identify abuse, neglect and grooming.

In addition to the above-listed trainings, St. Joseph’s is coordinating with Hope of South Texas to hold counseling office hours on campus. This opportunity will be made available for any student or staff member who may want to speak about their experiences and needs regarding the Mumphord situation or any difficult situation that they may be dealing with. Once those details are finalized, we will let our community know. The long-term goal is to create a partnership that lasts for years to come and addresses the many challenges teenagers face through their high school journey."

John Gilley, president of St. Joseph High School