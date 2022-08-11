Vince Reedy, a former Victoria Advocate managing editor remembered for his kindness and leadership, died Friday. He was 88.

Reedy, who was born in Wellsville, Kansas, in 1933, worked at the Advocate from 1952 until he retired in 1999. In that time he served as the managing editor for the publication from 1973-1990.

"How do you sum up in a few words what my father was?" Reedy's daughter Susan New said.

New described her father as kind and a bit hardheaded.

"He always knew how he wanted things done," she said. "That's how he lived his life."

This continued even late into Reedy's life. He always had a set schedule and stuck to it rigidly even in retirement, New said. Reedy was determined to do things the way he felt was right regardless of what that meant.

Growing up, his father was always busy doing work for the Goliad Advance-Guard newspaper and the Victoria Advocate. He would get home late, but would always make a point when he got home to go to his children's room and pat them on the head good night, she said.

"He was crazy about his family," New said, noting that if it was something his wife Joyce JoAn Hurt or the family wanted to do, he would go out his way to make it happen even though he wasn't the biggest social butterfly.

When he worked at the Advocate, he would frequently eat his lunch in his car and smoke a cigar during his break, said former Photo Editor Frank Tilley, who was hired by Reedy in 1978.

It was a family environment back when Tilley was working at the Advocate, with Christmas parties, summer picnics and other seasonal work events. During the Christmas parties, Reedy often danced with his wife.

"Seeing him dancing with his wife, my wife would always say they were such a great couple," Tilley said.

Working under Reedy was a joy because he was always kind in such a way that staff members didn't want to let him down," he said.

"He was just a wonderful person," Tilley said. "You wanted to work hard and do the right thing because he was your supervisor."

Tilley said he never got in trouble with Reedy, except once when he was pulled into Reedy's office to discuss why he had been showing up 30 minutes late to work regularly.

Reedy would go on to nickname Tilley "Cadillac," because Tilley was always asking for updated photo equipment, arguing they needed to spend money to keep up with the times in the photo department.

The family environment at the newspaper extended outside the office, as well. Many of the staff members became close with Reedy and his family outside of work, Tilley said.

One such example was his friendship with former Advocate Sports Reporter John Lyons, who worked with Reedy on the sports desk before he was named managing editor.

Reedy and Lyons were so close that Lyons asked Reedy to be the godfather of his son, Father Michael Lyons.

The younger Lyons was hired by Reedy himself years later and joined the newspaper's sports desk before Lyons went on to become a Catholic priest, Lyons said.

In 2000, Lyons presented the John Lyons Memorial Sportsmanship Award at St. Joseph High School's graduation to Reedy's grandson, Aaron New.

"It was one of the moments he was most proud of," Susan New said, noting the reaction her father had to seeing his grandson being awarded a trophy meant to honor one of his dearest friends.

Reedy continued to contribute to the Advocate after he retired, with his column "Time & Space," in which he talked about things he found special. But it became difficult for him after his wife died in 2006. He wrote his last column for the publication in 2007.

"He never got over losing my mom," New said.

In the 16 years after his wife's death, Reedy stayed active, still doing things his way by editing the Advocate with his red pen, going to church every Sunday and going to Citizens Medical Center's Healthplex to work out. He went grocery shopping his way, even into the pandemic, she said.

"He loved that quote from Clint Eastwood, 'Don't let the old man in,' and every day he would do everything to keep him out," New said.

In January, Reedy had a fall that eventually led to his death. He went through several facilities, insisting his care be done a certain way, she said.

New said even now, as he looks down, he will still insist on things being done a certain way.

"You better do a good job writing this," she said. "He's going to be up there reading this with his red pen, editing his own obituary. Hopefully, he doesn't haunt me for how I sound."

Reedy is survived by his brother Richard Reedy; two daughters, New and Deborah Hamilton; son Michael Reedy; two brother-in-laws, Rick and Jack Hurt; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.