Gasoline-powered pickups may roar on the highway, but Ford's new F-150 Lightning supports a quieter ride.

Officials at Formosa Plastics Corp. have learned a thing or two about the electric vehicle ever since nine arrived at its campus in Point Comfort last month.

"We're just embarking on this EV journey," said Mike Rivet, Formosa's senior director of special projects.

Formosa operates about 400 vehicles, a collection of pickups, sport utility vehicles and utility terrain vehicles on its vast campus. Rivet compared the 1,800-acre site to a bustling city.

By the end of 2026, Formosa plans to have fully converted its fleet into a collection of electric and hybrid vehicles. Rivet said the company could substantially cut down carbon dioxide emissions if gas-powered cars are substituted for electric vehicles.

“It really demonstrates how serious we are with all of our sustainability goals," Rivet said.

Through its partnership with Connecticut-based equipment company United Rentals, Formosa expects to receive 20 more Ford electric vehicles by year's end. Commercial fleet provider Ford Pro supplied United Rentals with 120 trucks and 30 E-Transit vans this year.

"Formosa has a longtime partnership with United Rentals," said Scott Weaver, strategic accounts manager for United Rentals. "We have been working closely with Mike Rivet, who brought Formosa's sustainability initiative to our attention. We wanted to help them by providing solutions."

Jay Early, director of business development for United Rentals and manager of the company's truck program, said the Ford E-Transit van, a zero-emission electric vehicle, is an example of a solution United can provide to customers looking for environmentally friendly alternatives.

In addition to the F-150 Lightning trucks and E-transit vans, United Rentals also plans to provide the Polaris RANGER UTV to Formosa, Weaver said.

"We want to help our partners with their goals and learn with them about how to best fulfill those goals," Early said.

Early expects electric vehicle production to ramp up through the end of 2022 after a supply shortage took hold of the market earlier this year. Getting access to electric vehicles also helps both Formosa and United Rentals learn about how the cars could best suit the plastics company's operations.

Rivet said Formosa's electric vehicles will primarily be used to transport people and equipment on the campus.

"With new data coming in about how the cars are faring on the road, that's going to help with finding charging solutions," Early said.

Formosa considers the partnership with United Rentals a blessing because electric vehicles are not easy to find in South Texas, Rivet said.

When Rivet drove to and around Houston earlier this month, he did not see an F-150 Lightning on the highway, leading him to believe it may be years until electric vehicles are common on the road.

"Availability will continue to he an issue for some time," Rivet said. "The infrastructure has to be there. If I were to go to Houston from here (in an electric vehicle), I would have to plan my route and know where the charging stations are."

Formosa officials said more charging stations would enable more electric vehicle usage, Rivet said. By installing more free-to-use stations in company parking lots, Formosa would create an EV-friendly environment on its campus.

"With these charging stations, we can demonstrate to the public that we are really going to convert our fleet," Rivet said. "We are starting out on the right foot."