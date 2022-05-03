Frances Marie’s Restaurant & Cantina is reopening on Cinco de Mayo after being closed for two months.
The restaurant will open under new ownership, previous owner Dr. John McNeill said. The new owners are long time family friends and will lease the building from McNeill.
Jorge Linares and his wife Juliana Linares will take over ownership of the restaurant.
“I’m really excited,” McNeill said. “They’re a good family. They’re good people. I trust them, and I think that they’re going to continue the Frances Marie’s tradition.”
Jorge Linares said he’s known McNeill’s family since his father worked for McNeill’s mother — Frances Marie herself — in the 1990s.
When McNeill announced that Frances Marie’s was closing back in March, Linares couldn’t believe it.
“I told my wife, ‘You know what? This is the opportunity to come in and do something,’” he said. “So I talked to Dr. McNeill, we worked some numbers out, and here we are. Now I’m the new owner of Frances Marie’s.”
The menu at Frances Marie’s will remain the same, Linares said. However, he’s not opposed evolving the menu and changing it based on what customers are purchasing and asking for.
“It’s not what I want to serve,” he said. “It’s what they want to buy.”
Customers will notice that restaurant staff will remain largely unchanged as well. Linares said that much of the Frances Marie’s staff will return.
“We want the same happy, familiar faces that (customers) have seen before and we know they’ll love to have here in the restaurant,” he said.
Frances Marie’s closed in March after nearly six years in business.
The costs of operating the restaurant and finding staff became too much, McNeill said at the time.
“We were busy,” McNeill said. “But at the end of the day, when you’re that busy, and you have to keep raising your prices just to break even, it’s just not worth doing anymore.”
The decision to close was a difficult one, McNeill said.
“I really thank everybody for all their support and all their love,” he said. “I built that restaurant and opened it up in memory of my mother, who died just a few months before it opened. And so, that was an emotional decision. It was a tough decision.”
Linares promised McNeill that he would always keep his mother’s name on the restaurant.
“His dream was to have a building for Mom, and I’m going to help him with that,” Linares said. “That legacy stays alive.”
