A Francitas man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Saturday..
The accident occurred in the 800 block of County Road 450, said Craig Kirkpatrick, chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Monday.
Jonathan Abernathy, 40, was thrown from his ATV a little after 1 a.m., Kirkpatrick said. Abernathy and a second person were possibly doing donuts when they were ejected from the ATV.
EMS arrived on scene and examined Abernathy, Kirkpatrick said. Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton held an inquest and pronounced Abernathy dead at the scene.
The second passenger refused treatment at the scene, Kirkpatrick said.
The ATV riders were not wearing helmets. The crash investigation is still ongoing, Kirkpatrick said.
