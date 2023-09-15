Fred Wedel has competed in over 15 events on the All Pro Tour, however a first place finish had yet to be earned by the 29-year-old.
That changed on Friday when The Woodlands’ Wedel shot a 3-under-par 67 in Round 4 of the Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open at the Victoria Country Club to claim first place and the $20,000 prize.
He ended the four-day tournament 19-under-par, beating out Deer Park’s Jake McCrory (-16), who finished second place after setting the course record in Round 1.
“It’s not easy to win and it’s just rewarding,” Wedel said. “All of the hard work that goes in behind the scenes and to see it pay off feels good.”
Third place was Dallas’ Blaine Hale (-15), who was on-par in Round 4 on the 70-par course. Christian Jalomo (-12) and Sam Fidone (-12) tied for fourth place to round out the top 5.
Wedel was in the top 5 after the first two rounds, but got ahead of the pack after consistent play and a round of 65 on Day 3.
He knocked in seven birdies on Friday to help after a double bogey on the par-4 13th hole.
“I didn’t really think about (the lead) too much,” Wedel said. “I just try to take it one shot at a time and if I just hit every shot to the best of my ability you just hope it’s good enough, and it just happened to be good enough today.”
Wedel finished last year’s Victoria Open in second place. However, he didn’t make any major changes to get over the hump.
“I just played a little bit better,” Wedel said about his play this year. “Last year it wasn’t my week and this year it was my week.”
Victoria East grad Ben Lake finished tied for 45th place after ending the tournament 3-over-par. His best showing came in Round 1, shooting 3-under-par. He shot rounds of 72 the last three days.