For Victoria's Southside community, Free Clothes Ministry near F.W. Gross Elementary has been a resource for the community for years, being a spot for people to come and get clothes, spiritual guidance, and be a general spot where the community gathers.
The organization, which has operated since 2014, has held clothing drives for local children and families in the area for back to school, Christmas, Easter, and more, but for those looking forward to this year's back-to-school drive later this month, the building that housed Free Clothes Ministry is no longer there.
This is because the property, which was an abandoned Masonic lodge that housed Free Clothes Ministry under its nonprofit umbrella, was abandoned by a Houston-based Masonic lodge that owned the property and stopped informing Victoria County of its nonprofit status leading to the accumulation of a $22,000 tax lien and code enforcement condemning and demolishing the building about six months ago.
The roof had significant leaks. The foundation was in bad shape, and there were several cracks in the walls, said Mike Etienne, Victoria assistant city manager.
Now where the property once stood is nothing but an empty lot of sand and dirt. But despite this setback, Free Clothes Ministry persists at the 1004 S. Navarro St. location collecting donations every Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Near the lot still stands a clothes rack where community members donate and take clothes in equal measure as if they were pennies in a tray at a gas station checkout counter.
However, even though the organization remains without a facility, it has become challenging to serve the community without a building, said Victoria resident Wilma Edwards, 81, who runs Free Clothes Ministry.
Edwards is a daughter of a pastor who has been called to help people her whole life from opening a food bank and organizing youth and senior groups to the free clothing ministry itself. She feels ministry and helping people were something that just went hand in hand.
Ideally, Edwards would prefer to operate three times a week accepting donations, but without a physical location, it is difficult to store clothes and keep them from being exposed to the elements, she said.
Often, the people who show up at the ministry don't have anything to their name, and through the donations, the organization is able to dress people there head to toe, she said.
In the wake of the loss of the property, the city has tried to help Edwards with the transition, suggesting she partner with nonprofits, such as Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry or Perpetual Help Home, but she fears moving from that location would alienate those she serves on the Southside as many aren't able to drive.
Edwards would prefer the city or county replace the building, so she can continue the work she started there, but with Free Clothes Ministry no longer having 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, since it is no longer under the umbrella of the Masonic lodge nonprofit status, what the city can do to help Edwards is limited and a new building is just not feasible, Etienne said.
There had been discussion with the owners of the property to just give the land to Edwards, but with the tax lien and the maintenance of the property that would be required after, it wasn't a possibility, he said.
If Edwards were under another nonprofit's umbrella or if she registered Free Clothes Ministry as its own independent nonprofit with a board, the city could provide her ministry Community Development Block Grant funding, and she could apply for grants that could facilitate a new building, he said.
Until then, there isn't much the city can do to resolve the issue, Etienne said.
Still, Edwards is continuing her ministry by storing some clothes donated directly to her at her home and helping those in need.
"She needs to do the work and meet us halfway, so we can help her," Etienne said. "She has a real energy about her and her ministry is a good cause, and I would like to see her continue it."
