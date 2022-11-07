For the last few years Jazmin Montalvo, a former nurse, has been chasing a dream of helping others.
But she left the nursing field after suffering from burnout. She needed to find herself.
On that path, Montalvo started her own at-home business called Frida Bae Co., spending hours making her own "modern Mexican" home décor items to sell. As the business evolved, she wanted a brick and mortar storefront.
She had a timeline in mind to make it a reality, but when an an unexpected opportunity was put in front of her, she sped up her plan. She opened her first store Oct. 13.
That opportunity was a space insie the Texian Books at the corner of South Main and East Santa Rosa streets.
The open space was once occupied by Bethune and Sons clothing store.
"So I knew it wasn't going to be this year, but we're kind of slowly looking. And then one day, I get a call out of the blue, about this space. And I've always loved the space," Montalvo said. "Just the openness and that modern industrial kind of feel. I just never thought I would one day have a store in here."
After discussing it with her husband Rubert Montalvo, she took the leap and signed a lease that includes an option to buy the property, she said.
Even knowing the survival rates of businesses she felt it was worth the risk, Montalvo said.
Approximately 20% of new businesses fail in their first two years. That number increases to 45% after five years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"Believe me, I was kind of scared too, because of the economy," she said.
If you give people something that is different than what is around, and a lot of it, customers will continue to return through the relationships business owners form with them, Montalvo said.
Her first month has been a learning experience. She has done a lot of things herself to start off since she opened in the middle of October with the holidays shopping period coming as well she's learning and working just as hard as she was when she was a nurse, Montalvo said. The learning experience will continue, especially with her first Black Friday.
"It's gonna it's a learning experience. I have good mentors though. (HarCo at Home) has helped me out a lot. As far as just the back end business part of it," she said.
However, unlike when she was a nurse working the long 14-20 hour days, the long days don't bother her because she is doing what she loves, she said.
it doesn't feel like (work). I don't feel it. And it's me. It's on me," Montalvo said. "It's not me working for somebody else and making them money and making them profit...This is all me; I do it because I want to. I don't do it because I have to."
Two other similar stores with the same cultural ascetic - Casa De Luna and Santa Rita Market - are also in the downtown area. But she feels each of them offers its own unique aspect of Latin American culture that they can all succeed.
"It is more than just the vibrant colors, and you know Casa de Luna and Santa Rita, they have their own vibes going," Montalvo said. "They represent a very good feel for our culture. But I wanted to give a different side to it."
Her family has helped where they can including her husband who helped put her business sign up, among other activities during his days off, he said.
"I see that she's a lot happier coming to this job than her previous job," he said.
For those thinking about pursuing their own business dream, Montalvo encourages people to do so.
"I think if you have the financial means for it, which is usually what prevents a lot of people, you need to just go for it," she said. "There really isn't a wrong or right time."
As she keeps working hard to grow Frida Bae Co., she still can't believe her dream is a reality.'
"It still feels like a pinch me (moment), like I can't believe this is my everyday life," Montalvo said.