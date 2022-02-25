When Danielle Williams was getting her degree at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton, her aim was to one day run a state park.
However, the City of Victoria had different plans for her, and the once Parks & Recreation staff member is now the director of economic development for the entire city after working to help the downtown flourish.
When she was first approached by the city about her first job in economic development focused on downtown, there was no director of parks. The previous director had just retired, and she thought she was going to get that job, she said.
"I thought I was going to be in Parks & Recreation for the rest of my life," Williams said.
However, Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza and other officials saw something in her and gave her a chance, she said.
Garza started as city manager in 2019, and one of the first things he did was identify talent in the city's organization. Williams was one of the people highlighted.
"We knew from Day 1 that enhancing quality of life in our community would be a big part of our administration," Garza said. "We identified early on that she had the skill set, the passion, and so we had an opportunity to create a partnership with Main Street and she was the appropriate person for that."
For the last two years, Williams has overseen the Main Street Program as it's director, after the city incorporated the organization into the city government.
Williams' primary focus as Main Street Program director was on bringing people and businesses into downtown.
"The last two years, even through the pandemic, have been so much fun, and I've really enjoyed having this opportunity and seeing things grow and develop," she said.
As Main Street director, she has talked to both businesses and developers about the downtown space and actively encouraged businesses in the area to get involved.
"She just loves to do whatever she can to help promote, support or get you involved with what's going on," said Krystin Ortiz, owner of Santa Rita Market, a downtown boutique. "You want people like that in leadership."
Having someone like Williams downtown has been an asset to the area because she's done whatever she can to succeed, including helping set up during events on a Saturday morning, Ortiz said.
"All we did as a city was put an emphasis on downtown," Williams said. "Downtown is always the heart of your community because that's where it all began. This is where the city began with the mom and pop shops, general stores, saloons and all the fun stuff that comes with it."
During her time as director, downtown has seen rapid growth that hasn't been seen before with $2.4 million in both public and private investment in the area that brought seven new businesses or expansions netting 29 new jobs to area.
"Going into this, there was a lot worries that we wouldn't be successful, but so far it has been very rewarding," she said.
Downtown before the last two years had many buildings that were empty and in need of facelift, said commercial real estate developer Torin Bales who has renovated and leased several buildings in the area.
Prior to the city absorbing the Main Street Program, Bales was on the board, and since Williams became director, the area has just taken off, he said.
Now downtown is actually running out of space for businesses — much sooner than expected, Williams said.
Clearly she has succeeded in her role, Garza said, and when the opportunity for this position came up, it was a simple decision to elevate Williams to try and bring that success citywide.
This is a new position that has never existed and her success with Main Street has given the city the confidence needed to appoint her to the position, Garza said.
With Williams overseeing the city's economic development, Bales sees nothing but success for her and can't wait for her to have the same impact over the entire city, Bales said.
Now people are calling Williams all the time trying to see what opportunities there are for their business in Victoria, she said.
"Every week, I got somebody's calling saying 'I got so-and-so who's looking to come here and move their business here, and I think that goes for Texas in general right now," Williams said. "There's a lot of movement of people wanting to moving their businesses to Texas, and I want us to be considered as a spot for some of that industry."
As economic development director, Williams hopes to leverage Victoria's central location between Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston and San Antonio to attract outside business to the city, she said.
"If they can't find a space in one of those metroplexes, maybe we have 150 acres for them to bring something here to do their business," she said. "We have a port. We have an airport and a railway. We have a lot of assets I think will make us attractive to new business."
She will also be looking to build and retain small businesses and retail in the area.
After the success of the facade grant program, which contributed $356,938.49 to help downtown businesses and developers fix up their space, she also hopes to find a way to expand those efforts to the city as a whole, she said.
"It's an exciting time to be in Victoria right now," she said.
Williams credits the leaders at the city for her success, saying it takes a village to make Victoria successful and that without them she wouldn't be where she is now.
"The team effort is really what has helped the most," Williams said. "But I'm also very much a go-getter and don't give up easily."
After her success, she hopes to one day be an assistant city manager, she said.
"It's been kind of strange with the way this all has evolved," Williams said. "I've always wanted to make a bigger impact in the community, and I feel this is where it's at."
