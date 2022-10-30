BLOOMINGTON — Unknown X-14719. For over 60 years that was what U.S. Army Pfc. Adelaido Mata Solis, of Inez, was known as, interred in a grave in Honolulu, Hawaii, after his and other Korean war prisoners of war remains were returned to the U.S., over 3,800 miles away from home.
This week, Solis finally made it home after scientists identified his remains, and in the process brought joy and closure to his family as he was put to rest Saturday at a cemetery near Bloomington.
"I didn't want to believe it when they told me," Solis' sister Mary Cantu, 84, of Bloomington, said. "I said, 'This is a scam and I'm going to hang up now,' and they said, 'No you better not Mrs. Cantu. It's something real important. I got news for you.'"
Cantu had hoped it was good news, because she had lost her husband a couple of years ago and couldn't handle much more bad news, she said. Thankfully, it was a call notifying her they were bringing her brother home.
Solis, fighting in North Korea as a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, died at age 19 in 1951 after five months as a prisoner of war, according to his obituary.
Since her husband's death, Cantu hasn't gone to church, because she and her husband used to to go everywhere together, making it difficult for her because he used to say he wasn't leaving her alone, she said.
During the ceremony Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church — which Solis would hardly recognize between the Mass not being in Latin and the altar facing the pews, changes enacted after Vatican II a decade after his death — the Rev. Peter Oscar Amo recounted how Cantu was unhappy and wanted to see her brother's remains before she died.
"I want to see you happy. I want to see you come to church," Amo said.
In the wake of everything Amo said, she plans on coming back to church.
During the funeral Mass, Cantu and Solis' family were presented with his military honors, and U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud gifted a U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol building honoring Solis.
As Solis' casket left the church in his funeral procession to go to his final resting place, Bloomington residents lined up along the road to greet the procession, waving American flags all along the route to San Jose Cemetery.
When the procession entered the cemetery, it looked like the entire community came out to see Solis put to rest.
"For (Cantu) to finally have closure after 71, 72, years, it's just amazing," said Lee Cantu, Solis' nephew and Mary Cantu's son. "It's saddening that he lost his life doing the ultimate, fighting for our country, but he's finally resting now."
The family was particularly emotional seeing the community support them as well, Lee Cantu said.
"It leaves me speechless to see so many people show up and probably 96% of these folks probably never knew him," he said. "The support from the community, the support from surrounding counties is just beyond."
Throughout this week, Mary Cantu had recalled how her brother made her a promise at age 11 to watch after her sisters in a family of seven sisters and six brothers when he went to war, she said. Being the last one alive, she could swear she saw Solis' portrait on the computer laughing through his smile.
However, while that was not the case, the laugh she saw could have been over the blessing of getting to see her nieces and nephews she hadn't seen in years as the family came out to see Solis put to rest.
One of which was U.S. Army Master Sgt. Adelaido Solis Jr., whom he and his father were named after. Growing up, Solis saw the smiling portrait of his great uncle, and it would inspire him as young as 6 to join the military.
"I think back to all those times I looked at that picture in my father's house and just realized that he was a concept that kind of inspired me to join the service," Solis said. "The idea that there was someone who served and to see that smiling face in a hallway just made me think he enjoyed what he was going to do."
As the family and others left the grave to go home or for the funeral reception, one thing remained that summarizes the seven-decade journey home for Solis' remains. On his casket was a dog tag with his name gleaming in the sunlight, showing he was unknown no more.