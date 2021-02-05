A Victoria Main Street Program sign shows locals, business travelers and tourists that Vela Farms is open for business Thursday at lunchtime. Vela Farms is one of the Downtown Facade Grant Program applicants.
Building owners will have the opportunity to make upgrades to their building facades through the Downtown Facade Grant Program, which is now accepting applications. Many of those buildings have comprised the Victoria skyline for years and are now eligible to “protect, enhance and preserve the historic resource and landmarks” in Victoria, according to the program’s application.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
