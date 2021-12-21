A group of volunteers outside of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home leaped into action with an efficiency reminiscent of a Formula One pit crew, bringing presents from prearranged stacks to the trunks of waiting cars.
“It’s been running really smoothly,” said Cesar Ornelas, owner of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home who has organized these toy giveaways for the better part of a decade. This year, the entire event ran as a drive-thru. “We’re trying to keep the safety of the volunteers, the safety of the families that are coming. That’s our main priority.”
To prevent crowding and lines, registrants were given a time slot during which to arrive, with each registered child getting three toys based on their age.
“Growing up, I didn’t have Christmas until I was 13 years old,” said Ornelas.
He promised he’d give back when he was grown. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but Ornelas was determined to find a way to make it work in 2021.
“Everybody was calling, ‘Hey, my kids really need Christmas,'” said Ornelas. “We had about 500 kids register.”
By the end of the day, they expected to hand out toys to as many as 1,000.
More than a dozen volunteers and employees of Angel Lucy’s were there to help, including Isaac Solis, who greeted children and drivers as Santa Claus. Volunteers were also encouraged to pick out gifts for their children and grandchildren.
“It’s amazing how when you need volunteers, the community comes out,” said Ornelas. Among those volunteers were Eleazar Ermis and Brandy Ermis, who along with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren were there to greet arrivals with free funnel cake and popcorn. Although it was far from the first time they’d set up their fryers and popcorn-maker to hand out free treats to kids, this was their first year at the toy giveaway.
“I’m proud to do this for Cesar — I’m honored,” said Eleazar Ermis. “Because he does a lot.”
Ornelas is hoping to bring back another giveaway he had to cancel due to the pandemic — a shoe giveaway slated for August.
