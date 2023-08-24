A Texas lawsuit continues Friday for a federal immigration program that allows asylum seekers entry if they have someone in the country to support them.

Attorneys representing Texas and 20 other states are suing the Department of Homeland Security in an effort to stop the program, which they said is unlawful.

But attorneys for the department and a group of sponsors disagreed, saying it is historically grounded in similar, already established immigration programs. They also said the program reunites families, helps immigrants in dire situations and benefits state economies by filling critical labor shortages.

About a dozen attorneys representing the 21 states, Department of Homeland Security and a group of sponsors filled a fourth-floor courtroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building.

U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton heard legal arguments, evidence and testimony into the early evening. Tipton said he expected the trial could finish Friday after which he will issue a ruling.

To be considered for the program, immigrant applicants must have someone already residing in the county who is willing to sponsor them, support them financially and provide them a place to live. The program applies to immigrants from Cuba, Honduras, Guatemala and Venezuela and allows them to remain in the U.S. for two years at a time.

After the two year period, immigrants can request to stay for another two years.

More than 160,000 immigrants have entered the country through the program, with thousands living in Texas.

Monika Langarica, senior attorney for the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law, said immigrants who have entered the country include family members living in conflict zones, a woman battling a deadly disease who received needed medical care in the U.S., political activists and even the parents of Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez who wanted to see him play in a professional baseball field.

Langarica represented a group of people who had sponsored immigrants. The group previously requested they be added as defendants in the case

Thursday, Langarica called to the stand the case’s only witness, Eric Sype, an Oakland man who had helped sponsor a Nicaraguan man.

Sype said he had met the man and his family while visiting Nicaragua. The family had cared for him during his stay there, so he felt compelled to help when they fell on hard times resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, political strife and weather disasters.

The man is staying with Sype’s parents in Washington, where he sleeps in Sype’s childhood bedroom. He’s helped out on the family orchard and is seeking a work permit.

The man, Sype said, plans to send back money he earns to his multigenerational family in Nicaragua. Sype said he and his parents have not only given the man a place to stay and work but also begun teaching him English. The Nicaraguan man, a devout Christian, has fit well into his parents’ Presbyterian church, which also raised funds for his plane ticket to the U.S.

During their closing arguments, attorneys for Texas challenged the legality of the immigration program. They said it is redundant and acts as a much less stringent “shadow immigration system” to the programs laid out by the legislative branch.

For example, the visas require applicants to submit vaccination records, pay fees and swear an oath.

They also said Texas and others states will incur costs from the immigrants, who some of whom will surely use public education, health care and law enforcement services.

“The defendants created their own program,” Gene Hamilton, attorney for Texas, said. “Under their program, they said, ‘Just let them in.’”