Week 1
San Antonio Taft at Victoria East
The head coaching debut of East’s Charlie Reeve, who graduated from Victoria High.
El Campo at Cuero
El Campo coach Travis Reeve returns to Gobbler Stadium for the first time since leaving Cuero after the 2019 season.
Hallettsville at Shiner
Lavaca County schools play for the 21st time in the debut of Hallettsville coach Levi Montgomery.
Hitchcock at Refugio
Battle of Class 3A, Division I and 2A, Division I ranked teams. Hitchcock handed the Bobcats their only regular-season loss last season.
Industrial at Yoakum
Former district foes meet at Bulldog Stadium.
Week 2
Leander Glenn at Victoria West
The home opener for the Warriors.
Bay City at Edna
Blackcats at Cowboys square off for fourth straight season.
Week 3
Yoakum at Cuero
DeWitt County rivals play for the 114th time.
Edna at Refugio
Cowboys and Bobcats play for the fourth straight season.
Karnes City at Kenedy
Karnes County rivals play for the 104th time.
Week 4
El Campo at Wharton
Wharton County rivals play for the 98th time.
Calhoun at Yoakum
Sandcrabs and Bulldogs meet again.
Cuero at Corpus Christi Calallen
Gobblers look to avenge last year’s only regular-season loss.
Week 5
Industrial at Goliad
Cobras and Tigers open district play.
Ganado at Shiner
Indians and Comanches begin district play.
Burton at Falls City
Favorites square off in district opener.
Week 6
Corpus Christi Miller at Victoria East
Buccaneers and Titans meet in early district test.
Austin Regents at Victoria St. Joseph
Flyers host defending district champion.
Week 7
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West
Warriors host defending district champion Eagles.
El Campo at Bay City
The 120th meeting and 104th consecutive game in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry.
Week 8
Edna at Industrial
The Jackson County rivalry has decided the district championship for the last three seasons.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Shiner St. Paul
Lavaca County district rivals play for the 63rd time.
Week 9
Refugio at Shiner
Bobcats and Comanches meet for the sixth time as district opponents.
Beeville at Calhoun
Trojans and Sandcrabs play for the fourth consecutive season as district opponents.
Goliad at Edna
Tigers and Cowboys play for the sixth straight season as district foes.
Week 10
Corpus Christi Miller at Victoria West
Buccaneers and Warriors square off at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Titans go on the road to face the defending district champion.
Tidehaven at Boling
Tigers and Bulldogs meet in key district contest.
Week 11
Victoria West at Victoria East
Warriors and Titans play for the 14th time in their regular-season finale.
Cuero at La Grange
Gobblers close out district play on the road.
Yoakum at Hallettsville
Bulldogs and Brahmas play for 79th time in the final district game.
Refugio at Ganado
Bobcats at Indians close out district play.