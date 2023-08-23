Week 1

San Antonio Taft at Victoria East

The head coaching debut of East’s Charlie Reeve, who graduated from Victoria High.

El Campo at Cuero

El Campo coach Travis Reeve returns to Gobbler Stadium for the first time since leaving Cuero after the 2019 season.

Hallettsville at Shiner

Lavaca County schools play for the 21st time in the debut of Hallettsville coach Levi Montgomery.

Hitchcock at Refugio

Battle of Class 3A, Division I and 2A, Division I ranked teams. Hitchcock handed the Bobcats their only regular-season loss last season.

Industrial at Yoakum

Former district foes meet at Bulldog Stadium.

Week 2

Leander Glenn at Victoria West

The home opener for the Warriors.

Bay City at Edna

Blackcats at Cowboys square off for fourth straight season.

Week 3

Yoakum at Cuero

DeWitt County rivals play for the 114th time.

Edna at Refugio

Cowboys and Bobcats play for the fourth straight season.

Karnes City at Kenedy

Karnes County rivals play for the 104th time.

Week 4

El Campo at Wharton

Wharton County rivals play for the 98th time.

Calhoun at Yoakum

Sandcrabs and Bulldogs meet again.

Cuero at Corpus Christi Calallen

Gobblers look to avenge last year’s only regular-season loss.

Week 5

Industrial at Goliad

Cobras and Tigers open district play.

Ganado at Shiner

Indians and Comanches begin district play.

Burton at Falls City

Favorites square off in district opener.

Week 6

Corpus Christi Miller at Victoria East

Buccaneers and Titans meet in early district test.

Austin Regents at Victoria St. Joseph

Flyers host defending district champion.

Week 7

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West

Warriors host defending district champion Eagles.

El Campo at Bay City

The 120th meeting and 104th consecutive game in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry.

Week 8

Edna at Industrial

The Jackson County rivalry has decided the district championship for the last three seasons.

Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Shiner St. Paul

Lavaca County district rivals play for the 63rd time.

Week 9

Refugio at Shiner

Bobcats and Comanches meet for the sixth time as district opponents.

Beeville at Calhoun

Trojans and Sandcrabs play for the fourth consecutive season as district opponents.

Goliad at Edna

Tigers and Cowboys play for the sixth straight season as district foes.

Week 10

Corpus Christi Miller at Victoria West

Buccaneers and Warriors square off at Memorial Stadium.

Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Titans go on the road to face the defending district champion.

Tidehaven at Boling

Tigers and Bulldogs meet in key district contest.

Week 11

Victoria West at Victoria East

Warriors and Titans play for the 14th time in their regular-season finale.

Cuero at La Grange

Gobblers close out district play on the road.

Yoakum at Hallettsville

Bulldogs and Brahmas play for 79th time in the final district game.

Refugio at Ganado

Bobcats at Indians close out district play.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.