The Lavaca River from the Farm-to-Market Road 616 bridge in Jackson County. 

 Contributed

Texas game wardens Tuesday morning recovered the body of a man who was killed in a boat accident in the Lavaca River the night before.

About 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Ganado man was found submerged in the river, said Game Warden Chelsea Bailey, spokeswoman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

That man was operating a boat in the Lavaca River near Farm-to-Market Road 616 between Lolita and Ganado in Jackson County when he and a passenger were ejected Monday night, Bailey said.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

