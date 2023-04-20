GANADO — Residents supported Jamie Bures, outgoing Ganado school district trustee, during their regularly scheduled board meeting Wednesday evening as the board heard a complaint against him in an open session.
The complaint was filed by Ganado resident Josefina Rodriguez, 44, on Jan. 20. It accuses Bures of being intoxicated and verbally abusive at district sports games, which he disputed at the board meeting. In her complaint, Rodriguez accuses Bures of abusing his power.
Rodriguez reread her complaint to the board, asking them to ensure he could not run for office again.
The request is beyond the purview of the board's jurisdiction and would be a violation of Bures' rights, board President Clay Green said.
"Texas law does not provide for recall of trustees, and trustees themselves may not remove fellow trustees from office," Green said. "Us as a governing body, the school board, we have no say about who signs up for an election. We can want all we want, but us, as a board, have no say so in who can sign up for school. That's the public’s opinion."
After the meeting, Green said the board would not comment on the complaint.
Rodriguez's complaint described two incidents, saying Bures was escorted out for his behavior and being intoxicated during a Ganado football game against Bloomington and an away Ganado varsity basketball game against Shiner. The complaint said they were examples of a pattern of behavior.
Rodriguez said Tuesday she heard about the incidents from other people in attendance but did not witness them personally. She filed the complaint after Bures confronted her at a basketball game after community members complained about him during public comment at a January board meeting.
Ganado community members packed the board room and offered applause to Bures during the meeting.
In his defense, Bures said he was thrown out of a game for a comment he made in response to how a Ganado player was being treated and left without incident once asked.
Bures said the physicality of the Shiner game was ugly. He said he was escorted out after offering choice words in response to the referee not doing anything about the physicality his son was dealing with.
Bures often gets excited during the game, but in neither incident was he intoxicated, he said.
As for the confrontation with Rodriguez at a later basketball game, it was the result of Bures seeing her talk to his daughter after the open comments at the January board meeting, he said.
"You're not going to come over here and bad mouth me, and I'm just going to sit back and take it," Bures said. "The amount of time I've spent in this community and thousands of hours put into anything and have it just trashed like that?"
The Victoria Advocate reached out to the Ganado Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about Bures on Tuesday. There were no calls for assistance regarding the Ganado incidents, and he has never spent time in the county jail, authorities said.
The Advocate reached out to the Shiner Police Department about the basketball game Tuesday, but did not receive a response.
"If I was the way they described at those events, there would be some sort of record or report of it," Bures said in a post-meeting interview.
After the meeting, Rodriguez said she understood that the board couldn't keep Bures from running but that she would be there if he ran again and that she would oppose him.
In response to the community support for Bures at the meeting, Rodriguez and her family said that it is all the same group of people and that there are people who don't speak up who are supporting them.
Before the complaint, Bures said he had decided he had no intention of being on the board after his term ends in May and had communicated that to the board months priors to the complaint.
"I was not (going to) run again because my wife would divorce me, but I might just do it out of spite," he said, to which the audience applauded
The board has about 10 days to take any action on the complaint, Bures said.