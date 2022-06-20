As of Thursday, June 16, regular gas prices were down by fractions of a cent across the country from the record high price of $5.01 set earlier in the week.

Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.49 or higher, according to AAA data. Diesel prices continued to climb, hitting $5.78 per gallon Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Biden sent a letter to top oil executives criticizing their high profit margins. Biden wrote “at a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable.”

His letter also noted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will convene an emergency meeting in the coming days to discuss gas prices and increasing refinery capacity with industry leaders.

In response to Biden’s letter, the American Petroleum Institute issued what it calls “10 in 2022,” a 10-point recommendation that highlights the need for the prioritization of domestic oil and gas production and less reliance on foreign fuel.

Gas prices were from Thursday, May 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Victoria by the numbers

Average gas price: $4.51

Texas average: $4.69

Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (42nd highest among all states)

Week change: -$0.01

Year change: +$1.77

Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $5.11

Week change: +$0.01

Year change: +$2.24

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.20 (5/8/22)

Cheapest Victoria gas stations

1. Sam's Club: $4.38 (9202 N. Navarro St.)

2. Murphy Express: $4.39 (8508 N. Navarro St.)

3. Speedy Stop: $4.39 (5101 Houston Highway)

Metros with the most expensive gas

1. Napa, California: $6.64

2. San Luis Obispo, California: $6.61

3. San Francisco: $6.59

Metros with the least expensive gas

1. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Georgia: $4.34

2. Albany, Georgia: $4.37

3. Dalton, Georgia: $4.37

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

2. California: $0.53

3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

1. Alaska: $0.0895

2. Hawaii: $0.16

3. Virginia: $0.162

(Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.)